Coreina Hubert's I Am the Worst Mom in the World Because . . .Takes Center Stage at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books
This 52-page guide to parenthood offers a candid and light-hearted exploration of parenthood, offering comfort and chuckles to parents everywhere.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parenting unfolds as a rollercoaster ride of emotions, encompassing joyous highs, exasperating lows, and everything in between. In her book "I Am the Worst Mom in the World Because . . .", Coreina Hubert extends a warm invitation to fellow parents, beckoning them to embrace the tumultuous journey of parenthood with a shared sense of humor and solidarity.
Highlighted at the prestigious LA Times Festival of Books under the banner of Inks and Bindings, "I Am the Worst Mom in the World Because . . ." promises a candid and introspective dive into the intricate tapestry of parenthood. This revered two-day literary affair, happening on April 20–21, 2024, at the University of Southern California, marks a return to in-person festivities, inviting bibliophiles to gather on the scenic campus for a celebration of the written word and shared experiences.
Republished under Inks and Bindings in 2023, "I Am the Worst Mom in the World Because . . ." a 52-page parenting book by Coreina Hubert that serves as a lifeline for parents everywhere. Originally released in 2018, this book has quickly become a go-to source of comfort and laughter for parents navigating the complexities of parenthood. In times when self-doubt can creep in, this book emerges as a comforting ally, affirming that imperfection is an inherent aspect of the parenting journey, imbuing it with depth and resonance. It celebrates the messy and unpredictable moments, offering solace and unity to all parents traversing this shared path.
Coreina Hubert is a Canadian author and mother of two who is passionate about sharing the joys and challenges of parenthood through her writing. Born and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, Hubert brings a unique blend of humor, warmth, and authenticity to her work, inspiring readers to find joy and laughter in even the messiest moments of family life.
Readers can find this book at booth number 182 of Inks and Bindings, situated in the Gold Zone during the two-day book festival. "I Am the Worst Mom in the World Because . . ." is also readily available for purchase on Amazon and other prominent book retailers. For the latest updates on the event, visit the LA Times Festival of Books’ website at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/. To explore more of Inks and Bindings' featured titles, check their website at https://inksandbindings.com/.
