Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,479 in the last 365 days.

California’s Strong Economic Week

Published:

SACRAMENTO – With continued GDP growth, more investments, and new jobs, California’s economy had a strong week:

California remains the 5th largest economy in the world. California is the 5th largest economy in the world for the seventh consecutive year, with a nominal GDP of nearly $3.9 trillion in 2023 and a growth rate of 6.1% since the year prior, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. California’s per capita GDP is the second largest amongst large economies.

Disney is set to invest $1.9 Billion in CaliforniaDisneylandForward is estimated to generate $1.9 billion in economic output and create over 7,800 jobs over four years through new construction in California. Annually, the plan will generate $508 million and employ over 3,600 workers through operation. The Anaheim City Council unanimously voted in favor of the plan, with a final vote set to take place on May 7th.

Governor Newsom on Disney’s Announcement

The state created more than 28,000 jobs in March. California added 28,300 new jobs last month – the state’s seventh job gain in the last eight months, while seven of the state’s major industry sectors gained jobs.

California, which has the most equitable tax system in the entire country, is #1 in the nation for new business starts, #1 for access to venture capital funding, and #1 for tourism spending.

###

You just read:

California’s Strong Economic Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more