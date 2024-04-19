The GRACE Foundation Partners With Local Restaurants
Eateries To Help Raise Funding and Awareness During Autism Acceptance Month
We’re so thankful to these restaurants for partnering with us this month.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of April is dedicated to Autism Acceptance and The GRACE Foundation has partnered with several local restaurants to raise funding and awareness for their cause. For the duration of the month The Pizza Parlor, Fava Restaurant, Richmond Republic, Better Gourmet Health Kitchen and Panini Grill will be placing special stickers with QR codes on all of their to-go items. The stickers lead to unique information about The GRACE Foundation as well as custom donation pages for each location.
“We’re so thankful to these restaurants for partnering with us this month,” said Cathy Del Priore, Executive Director of The GRACE Foundation. “We encourage the community not only to learn more about The GRACE Foundation through this partnership, but also to support these local businesses who are helping empower our community."
In addition to the placement of GRACE Foundation stickers, each location will also be promoting the campaign across their social media channels to raise even more awareness about the importance of autism acceptance.
“It’s extremely important we support The GRACE Foundation and the work that they do here in Staten Island,” said local social media influencer and Owner of Panini Grill, Peter Macri. “We’re dedicated to the community that we serve each and every day here at the restaurant, and we’re proud to be part of this campaign.”
Social media promotions and campaign highlights can be found by following The GRACE Foundation on all of their social platforms under the handle @graceofny
“Everyone on Staten Island knows someone affected by Autism,” said Chris Gualtieri, of The Pizza Parlor, Fava Restaurant, and Richmond Republic. “Together we need to do whatever we can to help the cause and organizations like The GRACE Foundation, and we encourage everyone to donate this month.”
“Better Gourmet Kitchen is proud to be a part of this campaign,” said Christine Noia, Owner of Better Gourmet Kitchen. “We look forward to more collaborations with The GRACE Foundation in the future.”
To learn more about the campaigns or to donate, please visit one of the participating restaurant locations or visit www.graceofny.org
