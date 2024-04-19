Drone Legends™ Introduces Little Legends™: An Exciting Addition to its Suite of Innovative STEM Programs for Grades K-3
Drone Legends launches Little Legends for K-3, enriching STEM education with story-driven lessons and engaging activities.CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Legends™, a trailblazer in creating entertaining, educational programs, proudly unveils its latest offering, Little Legends™, enriching its comprehensive suite of STEM programs. Designed to captivate young minds in grades K-3, Little Legends joins the ranks of STEM Fundamentals for grades 4-8 and FPV Initiator for grades 8-12, marking another milestone in Drone Legends' mission to revolutionize education through immersive and fun experiences.
Unleash the Little Legend Within Your Students:
Little Legends invites young learners to embark on an adventure-packed educational journey where they become the heroes of their own stories. Through a narrative-based STEM program, children join the Little Legends—characters like Mateo, Nova, Kannon, Ember, and Gimbal, the artificially-intelligent drone—as they tackle unexpected challenges, harness the power of teamwork, and discover the true meaning of being legendary. This program includes engaging, story-driven activities that integrate seamlessly into classroom instruction, making learning both dynamic and educational.
Engaging Stories, Meaningful Learning:
Each Little Legends story features detailed lesson plans that seamlessly integrate into classroom instruction. Dive into captivating narratives starring the Little Legends themselves as they navigate real-world drone-themed challenges. With five meticulously designed lesson plans per story, educators can effortlessly guide students through immersive learning experiences that are both fun and aligned with educational standards, like NGSS, ISTE, and Common Core ELA and Mathematics.
A Comprehensive Learning Experience:
Little Legends provides a diverse range of activities to develop both hard and soft skills essential for success in today's world. From physical play and unplugged coding to hands-on build challenges and math games, every component is aligned with Next Generation Science Standards, ELA, and Social and Emotional Learning.
What’s Included: The Little Legends Starter Kit:
The Little Legends Starter Kit equips educators with everything they need to kickstart their Little Legends adventure:
- Access to the introductory story set, “Welcome to Legendale” (five stories)
- Digital instruction slides, downloadable activities, puzzles, and more
- 25 digital, detailed lesson plans (5 per story)
- Mission Mats, base cards, Legendale themed game cards, coding cards, and character game pieces
- Mini Floor Spot Markers for physical activities
- Professional development
Unlock a World of Joyful Learning:
Perfect for in-school classes, after-school programs, and enrichment activities, Little Legends offers learning-based fun anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s in the classroom, during school breaks, or at camps, Little Legends transforms learning into an exciting adventure.
About Drone Legends
Drone Legends is a trailblazing educational company dedicated to making learning fun and engaging for students of all ages. Founded by educators with a passion for innovation, Drone Legends offers a comprehensive suite of programs designed to inspire curiosity, foster creativity, and prepare students for success in tomorrow's world.
