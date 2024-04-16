"The Rise of The Legends" Hailed as Pioneering STEM Novel by Newsweek
Newsweek hails 'The Rise of The Legends' as a pioneering STEM novel, blending captivating storytelling with STEM principles.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Harbor Entertainment is proud to announce that "The Rise of The Legends," authored by Jake Zortman, has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as a groundbreaking work in the emerging genre of STEM novels. The article, featured April 11th in Newsweek, highlights the book's unique ability to seamlessly blend captivating storytelling with real-world STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) principles.
"The Rise of The Legends" follows the adventures of a group of young protagonists in a drone club, mirroring the mission of Drone Legends, an after-school STEM initiative with global reach founded by Scott Buell. The novel serves as an extension of the program's educational paradigm, guiding readers into the dynamic and solution-oriented world of STEM.
Newsweek praised the novel for its innovative approach to bridging the gap between the arts and sciences, stating that it "transcends traditional science fiction by engaging readers in a dual journey of imagination and empirical discovery." The article further commended the author for his ability to make complex STEM concepts accessible and enjoyable for a diverse audience.
Jake Zortman expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I am thrilled that 'The Rise of The Legends' has been acknowledged by Newsweek as a pioneer in the STEM novel genre. My goal was to create a story that not only entertains but also inspires readers to explore the wonders of STEM in their own lives and communities."
Scott Buell, the visionary behind Drone Legends, added, "This recognition from Newsweek validates our belief in the power of storytelling to ignite curiosity and propel young minds toward STEM. We are excited to see how 'The Rise of The Legends' will serve as a catalyst for readers to engage with STEM in a meaningful way and discover the transformative potential of technology."
"The Rise of The Legends" is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, at local book retailers or directly from Good Harbor Entertainment. For more information about the book and the author, please visit www.goodharborent.com.
About Good Harbor Entertainment:
Good Harbor Entertainment is a collaborative venture between Jake Zortman and Scott Buell, dedicated to creating innovative literary works that integrate STEM principles into captivating narratives. With a focus on extending the educational paradigm of Drone Legends, Good Harbor Entertainment aims to inspire and educate readers through the power of storytelling.
Jake Zortman
Good Harbor Entertainment
jake@jakezortman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok