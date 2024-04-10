Inaugural Unified Scholastic Drone Racing Association Event for Students and Educators Set to Launch in Fresno, CA
Unified Scholastic Drone Racing Association event, Fresno, CA - April 27, 2024 blends STEM education with FPV racing. dronelegends.com/usdra-fresno.CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unified Scholastic Drone Racing Association (USDRA), in collaboration with Drone Legends and the Fresno Unified School District, is thrilled to announce the first-ever scholastic drone racing event. Set for Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Sunnyside High School, located at 1019 S Peach Ave, Fresno, CA 93727, the event will run from 8:45 AM to 2:30 PM PDT and can be viewed via a livestream on Drone Legends’ YouTube channel.
A New Era of Scholastic Sports and STEM Education
The USDRA, the first-ever drone racing league exclusively for students, ushers in an exciting new chapter in educational sports. This event marks the kickoff of a unique league that blends the adrenaline of first-person view (FPV) drone racing with the educational benefits of STEM and career technical education (CTE).
Fresno-area students will showcase their drone piloting prowess in a time-trial competition, with the top three flyers earning awards for their speed, agility, and strategy.
Electrifying Races and Educational Opportunities
Spectators can view the races from wherever they are via a livestream on Drone Legends’ YouTube channel. Even better, the livestream will be from the pilot’s view, so streamers will be able to feel as if they are flying in the race. The day will be filled with high-speed drone action and educational enrichment, as the event aims to foster a love for STEM and prepare students with future-ready skills.
About the Unified Scholastic Drone Racing Association (USDRA)
Created by FPV pilots, drone racing service providers, and educators, the USDRA aims to provide an exclusive, competitive environment for student pilots. The league promotes skill development, sportsmanship, and the exciting world of drone technology, all within a secure, scholastic setting.
About Drone Legends
Drone Legends is an educational initiative designed to make learning engaging and fun for both students and educators through the use of drone technology through programs like FPV Initiator, which bring STEM learning to life. With a focus on preparing students for the future, Drone Legends equips educators with the tools to inspire the next generation of innovators and technologists.
Insights from Leaders and Participants
Scott Buell, founder of the Drone Legends brand and co-founder of the USDRA, shared his vision for the event: "We are thrilled to launch the inaugural USDRA race, a testament to our commitment to helping educators blend the thrill of drone racing with tangible learning outcomes. This event is not just about the excitement of competition; it’s about preparing our students with career technical education (CTE) skills that are crucial for the future. By combining what's fun and exciting for students with essential skills for tomorrow’s workforce, we are helping educators open doors to new opportunities and inspiring the next generation to aim higher."
Abel Fernandez Jr., Fresno Unified DRIFT (Drone Racing Innovation and Flight Training) Coordinator, expressed his enthusiasm: “It’s exciting to be part of a program that captures students’ imagination and motivates them to engage deeply with STEM and CTE. This unique event shows how innovative education can be –transforming a drone racing competition into a dynamic educational environment. We’re not just teaching students to pilot drones; we aim to cultivate a robust foundation in critical thinking, problem-solving, and technical proficiency to serve them throughout their lives.”
Tune in for a Day of Innovation and Competition
The USDRA and Drone Legends invite students, educators, and technology enthusiasts to witness this fun and exhilarating event via the livestream. Beyond the competition, the event is a celebration of the potential of drones as educational tools, bridging the gap between fun and learning, and equipping students with the skills they need for the future.
For more information, visit https://dronelegends.com/usdra-fresno.
