Master Steel, LLC expanding Jasper County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Master Steel, LLC (Master Steel), a structural steel fabrication and erection company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Jasper County. The company’s $10 million investment will create 14 new jobs.

With over 15 years in business, Master Steel specializes in structural and miscellaneous steel fabrication. The company’s projects range from erecting large facilities to installing steel stairs in residential homes.

The two-phased expansion includes a new fabrication shop, a 10-ton outside girder crane and new robotic machinery at the company’s facility located at 9769 Speedway Blvd. in Hardeeville.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Master Steel team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of real property improvements.

QUOTES

“We named our business Master Steel because we work for our Master, the Lord Jesus Christ. He has been good to us through these many years in good times and bad. He has never left us. We are where we are today because of His blessings, not because we are good, but because He is good. He has given us good employees, good opportunities and clients. Our goal is to bring Him glory by enriching the lives of the families involved in our business in Jasper County and the surrounding areas.” -Master Steel President and CEO Priscilla Stephens

"Master Steel's expansion represents a commitment to South Carolina's economy, creating new job opportunities and reinforcing our state's position as a leader in the manufacturing industry. We welcome this investment and look forward to Master Steel's continued success in Jasper County." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We congratulate Master Steel on its success in South Carolina and the additional jobs this project will create in Jasper County. The company’s continued investment in one of our state’s rural communities is reason to celebrate.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We appreciate Master Steel’s additional investment in Jasper County and our people. We are proud of the workforce that helps Master Steel grow right here in Hardeeville. Every job created by Master Steel represents an opportunity for a brighter future. Jasper County will continue to support the growth of companies like Master Steel in any way that we can.” -Jasper County Council Chairman Marty Sauls

“Congratulations to Master Steel and Jasper County on the expansion! Master Steel is a vital member of our industrial community, and we are pleased to share their success story as their company continues to flourish in the SouthernCarolina Alliance region. SCA looks forward to working with Master Steel in the coming years as the company continues to grow.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

FIVE FAST FACTS