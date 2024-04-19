Submit Release
Public Engagement Provides Connectivity Documentation for Interstate 90 Local Roads Crossing Study

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Contact:  Steve Gramm, SDDOT Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. – In March 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Pennington County and the Federal Highway Administration, held two public meeting open houses to learn from area residents about how several interstate crossings and interchanges were being used along a section of Interstate 90 in eastern Pennington County.  

“The public’s input is crucial as we look at investing in this corridor for the next seventy-five years,” noted Mike Behm, SDDOT Director of Planning and Engineering. “The public meetings and surveys provide vital written documentation regarding current local road crossing usage, and equally as important, what connectivity needs should be considered on these roads into the future.” 

The corridor being studied includes I-90 from exit 67 to the Pennington/Jackson County line. The twelve local road crossings of I-90 being evaluated for connectivity and usage through this study process are: 

  • 151st Avenue; 
  • 154th Avenue; 
  • Weiser Road; 
  • 164th Avenue;  
  • 167th Avenue; 
  • 169th Avenue;  
  • 171st Avenue;  
  • 173rd Avenue/Owanka Road; 
  • 175th Avenue/Clapp Road; 
  • Crooked Creek Road/Jensen Road; 
  • Cedar Butte Road/188th Avenue; and 
  • Big Foote Road.  

The public meetings introduced the study, provided background information, and then collected public feedback on the locations being studied. All road crossings being studied remain open. The study process assists in determining future needs. 

“The study team appreciated hearing from area commuters, adjacent landowners, ranchers, and business owners,” Behm continued. “The information gathered to date validates maintaining the connections along this corridor.”

The only location that will continue to be studied is 171st Avenue, which is also known as exit 88. The study team will review additional exit 88 connection options in the coming months to discuss with users at a future public meeting. The study information, including survey results, are available at the study website at https://www.i90localroadcrossingstudy.com. The website also provides information on the study scope, study schedule, and will continue to house information throughout the study.  

About SDDOT: 

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.    

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. 

-30- 

