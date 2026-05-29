Asphalt Paving Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 16A in Custer State Park (1)

For Immediate Release:

Friday, May 29, 2026

Contact:

Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-981-5089

CUSTER, S.D. - Beginning Monday, June 1, 2026, asphalt paving will begin on the U.S. Highway 16A mainline in Custer State Park. Pilot cars and flaggers will be used. Motorists should expect delays. The 13 miles of mainline asphalt overlay paving will run from the Custer State Park east entrance to the west entrance. Paving is tentatively scheduled for completion on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Crews will not be working on the project over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Following the holiday weekend, crews will apply a flush and sand seal to the same 13‑mile stretch. This operation is expected to be complete by Saturday, July 11, 2026.

After asphalt paving operations are finished, new guardrail will be installed. It will take approximately three weeks to complete.

Current work consists of multiple pipe culvert replacements and backfilling two box culverts. These operations use temporary traffic signals and flaggers.

The primary contractor for this $15.6 million project is Paul Reed Construction & Supply, Inc. of Gering, NE. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

During this reconstruction project, access is available to all Custer State Park amenities.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information, construction timelines, and project maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/custer-16A/.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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