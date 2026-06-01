Ramp Closures Planned at Western Avenue and Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls
For Immediate Release:
Monday, June 1, 2026
Contact:
Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning Thursday, June 11, 2026, exit ramp closures will begin at the Western Avenue (exit 2) northbound off-ramp and at Interstate 229 to Minnehaha County Road 125/476th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The closures are expected to be in place for approximately eight calendar days.
The project includes milling existing surface, concrete patch repairs, asphalt overlay, saw-and-seal joint work, and temporary pavement markings.
Commuters are encouraged to utilize alternative routes.
The prime contractor for this $2.2 million project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
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