Ramp Closures Planned at Western Avenue and Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Monday, June 1, 2026

Contact:

Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning Thursday, June 11, 2026, exit ramp closures will begin at the Western Avenue (exit 2) northbound off-ramp and at Interstate 229 to Minnehaha County Road 125/476th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The closures are expected to be in place for approximately eight calendar days.

The project includes milling existing surface, concrete patch repairs, asphalt overlay, saw-and-seal joint work, and temporary pavement markings.

Commuters are encouraged to utilize alternative routes.

The prime contractor for this $2.2 million project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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