Chip Seal and Fog Seal Project Scheduled to Begin in Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Contact:

Spencer Thompson, Project Manager, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, crews will begin a chip seal and fog seal project on several routes in the Sioux Falls Area. Weather permitting, the project will begin on U.S. Highway 81 north of Madison to the intersection with U.S. Highway 14. After this route is complete, work will progress to U.S. Highway 18 from Interstate 29 to Canton to treat the asphalt shoulders. The project will conclude on Interstate 90 at the Valley Springs exit (exit 410). The ramps will be treated with the chip seal and fog seal.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays up to 15 minutes should be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel and fresh oil will be present in the project area for two weeks. Traffic is advised to reduce speed or use an alternate route during this time.

The primary contractor for this $1 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Odessa, MN. The overall project completion date is October 2026.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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