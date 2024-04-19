UNITAR Executive Director Nikhil Seth Visits Hiroshima and Tokyo, Japan

March 27 marked the opening ceremony of the new UNITAR Hiroshima office. During the Executive Director’s opening remarks, he summarized the 20-year history of the Hiroshima Office and outlined prospects for the newly relocated office. The Executive Director expressed hope for UNITAR’s new activities and initiatives to continue building towards a sustainable and prosperous world.

The opening ceremony of the new office was attended by Governor Mr Hidehiko Yuzaki of Hiroshima Prefecture, Deputy Mayor Mr Kenichi Susume of Hiroshima City, the Federation of Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly Members for Supporting UNITAR and Chairperson Mr Toshihiro Hiyama, UNITAR Association Chairman Mr Shigeki Sasaki, UNITAR Prosperity Division Director Ms Mihoko Kumamoto, and Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office Ms Chisa Mikami and the stakeholders supporting UNITAR and its activities.