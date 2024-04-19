Submit Release
Barrasso Condemns Biden’s Attack on National Petroleum Reserve

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, issued the below statement in response to the Biden Administration’s attempt to restrict oil and natural gas production in the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska. The rule blocks energy production across millions of acres in Alaska that were purposefully set aside to serve as a national oil supply.   

“Only President Biden could come up with a boneheaded plan to banish petroleum production in the National Petroleum Reserve of all places. His decision will undermine America’s energy security for decades to come. It is a reckless move that once again puts the interests of the president’s re-election campaign above the interests of the country. We need more affordable, available, reliable American energy – not less,” said Senator Barrasso.

