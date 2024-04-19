Barrasso Blasts Ambler Road Reversal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, slammed the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to block the Ambler Road Project.

“President Biden is determined to make the United States more dependent on China. By mandating electric vehicles and subsidizing wind and solar, he is driving up our country’s demand for minerals like copper, zinc, and cobalt. At the same time, the president is shutting off access to more and more of our nation’s mineral resources. As a result, he is forcing America to depend on China and other foreign countries who use slave and child labor and have abysmal environmental standards. While today’s decision may please activists, it is grossly irresponsible and will make the United States a weaker country,” said Senator Barrasso.