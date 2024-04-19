Michelle Toole's "Under the Bed Fred: Every Child's Night Time SUPERHERO" to Feature at the LA Times Festival of Books
Inks and Bindings Presents an Imaginative Adventure for Children at Booth 182 in the Gold ZoneYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inks and Bindings is thrilled to announce the participation of author Michelle Toole at the prestigious Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, taking place on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the University of Southern California. Toole's delightful children's book, "Under the Bed Fred: Every Child's Night Time SUPERHERO," will be prominently featured at Booth 182 in the Gold Zone, where attendees can explore the magical world of Fred and his mission to protect children from imaginary monsters.
"Under the Bed Fred: Every Child's Night Time SUPERHERO" is an enchanting tale that captivates young readers with its imaginative concept and heartwarming story. Michelle Toole, a gifted author known for her ability to spark children's imaginations, has created a beloved superhero character who comes to life when the lights go out. Fred, the extraordinary superhero, resides in a cozy apartment that exists under every child's bed. As the darkness descends, Fred emerges to keep watch over the young ones, protecting them from their fearsome imaginary monsters. He remains vigilant until the break of dawn, ensuring that children can sleep peacefully. With the rising sun, Fred retreats to his secret abode, resting until the next nightfall.
At the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of "Under the Bed Fred: Every Child's Night Time SUPERHERO." Inks and Bindings invites visitors to Booth 182 in the Gold Zone, where Michelle Toole's book will be prominently displayed. This is a chance for children and their families to explore the pages of the story, and discover the magic that lies beneath their beds.
To plan a visit and make the most of the festival, consult the official schedule provided by the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/schedule/. The festival promises an incredible lineup of events, including panel discussions, performances, book signings, and more. Inks and Bindings encourages attendees to explore the schedule and ensure they don't miss out on the sessions that pique their interest.
For further details about the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, please visit the event's official website: https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/. Stay up-to-date with the latest festival information and updates through their website and social media channels.
Celebrate Michelle Toole's captivating book, "Under the Bed Fred: Every Child's Night Time SUPERHERO," at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The event welcomes all attendees on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the University of Southern California. Don't miss the chance to start on an imaginative adventure and discover the extraordinary world of Fred.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other