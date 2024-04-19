Bauer Media Audio UK recognised with eighteen nominations at this year’s TRIC Awards

Ken Bruce, Dave Berry and Sam Thompson are amongst the Bauer Media Audio UK talent nominated in this year’s TRIC Awards. The voting longlist for the awards – celebrating their 55th birthday this year – went live to the public via the TRIC voting website and across their social media platforms this morning [Friday 19th April].

Other Bauer nominations include KISS Radio’s Jordan & Perri for their breakfast show, who face Magic Radio’s Ronan & Harriet for best Radio Show. The two stations have also been nominated in the Live Event category for KISS Haunted House Live and Magic at the Musicals.

Ken Bruce, Sam Thompson, Dave Berry, Harriet Rose, Tyler West and Ronan Keating are all nominated for Radio Personality and there are further nods for Ken Bruce for Best Daytime Show and Best Interview for his chats with Noel Gallagher and Cher.

And it’s not just Ken in the Best Radio Show category with The Simon Mayo Drivetime Show and The Dave Berry Show also recognised. Jazz FM’s series, The Story of UK Soul and podcast Staying Relevant, an Insanity Studios production in association with Bauer Media, round off the nominees.

Eighteen awards will be presented, recognising the very best in television, radio and online broadcasting including the TRIC Special Award, as chosen by the TRIC committee. Last year’s TRIC Awards saw Absolute Radio’s Dave Berry win this Special Recognition Award for his contribution to commercial radio.

The lavish event will see the biggest names in television, radio and online broadcasting come together to celebrate Britain’s favourite programmes, presenters and personalities on Tuesday, 25 June, 2024 at London’s Grosvenor House.

Voting is live now at poll-tric.org.uk