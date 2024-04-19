Digital Agent Announces Strategic Partnership with Crowdstrike
Digital Agent, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Crowdstrike, a global pioneer in cloud-delivered endpoint protection.
ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Agent, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Crowdstrike, a global pioneer in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. By integrating this tool, Digital Agent fortifies its suite of services, ensuring best-in-class endpoint security for our clients. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding client data with cutting-edge technology.
Digital Agent prides itself on delivering custom solutions and exceptional customer experiences, continuously integrating the latest tools and software to meet our clients' evolving needs. This partnership with Crowdstrike will leverage Digital Agent's extensive expertise in telecommunications and IT services along with Crowdstrike's cutting-edge cybersecurity technology to provide clients with a seamless, secure digital experience. The synergy between Digital Agent's tailored digital services and Crowdstrike's advanced threat intelligence will create a formidable barrier against cyber threats, ensuring clients' digital assets are protected with the highest standards of security.
"We are excited to join forces with Crowdstrike, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity," said Scott Pritchett VP of IT & Engineering at Digital Agent. "Together, we will set a new benchmark for security and reliability, empowering our clients to navigate the digital landscape with confidence."
Digital Agent excels in crafting tailored solutions, ensuring a superior customer experience by proactively incorporating the most effective tools and software to serve our clients' specific needs.
For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your business, please contact sales@digitalagent.net or call 678-444-3007.
About Digital Agent: Digital Agent has been a leading provider of phone, internet IT, and cybersecurity solutions since 1998. Based in Atlanta, GA, the company offers a wide range of services designed to empower businesses in the digital age. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Digital Agent is committed to delivering excellence in all aspects of digital strategy and implementation.
About Crowdstrike: Crowdstrike is a global leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, utilizing advanced technology to prevent cyber threats. With a commitment to customer success, Crowdstrike provides cutting-edge solutions to ensure the security and integrity of digital assets.
For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit digitalagent.net. The central office is located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.
