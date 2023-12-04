Digital Agent Launches HIPAA-Compliant, All-In-One Medical Technology Solution: Digital Agent MD+
The new service combines IT, Cybersecurity, Phone, and Internet solutions designed for the healthcare sector with HIPAA Compliance
Digital Agent MD+ combines all the services and products we've found most useful for our healthcare clients into one package. That's one phone number to call for any technology need or issue.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Agent MD+ is a HIPAA-compliant IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet service suite customized for the unique needs of medical offices. The new service comes from Digital Agent, a MSP, MSSP, ISP, and phone provider with 25+ years of experience supporting clinics in Georgia and across the U.S. Unlike other healthcare technology solutions, Digital Agent MD+ provides the hardware, software, and hands-on support for all of an office’s needs, from EMR support to call flow optimization. Digital Agent MD+ also includes support and documentation services for HIPAA Compliance.
— Keyur Patel, COO of Digital Agent
“We've helped countless medical offices fix their call wait times, manage their IT, and navigate HIPAA cybersecurity. Digital Agent MD+ combines all the services and products we've found most useful for our healthcare clients into one package. That's one phone number to call for any technology need or issue,” said Keyur Patel, Digital Agent’s Chief Operating Officer.
Founded in 1998, Digital Agent stands out from other providers with their commitment to superior customer service, a team-based approach to problem solving, and wide-ranging technology expertise. Most importantly, Digital Agent treats clients as partners, not just customers—offering them customizable IT and cybersecurity solutions, along with proactive monitoring and regular vCIO meetings.
Digital Agent MD+ is customizable according to the needs of each individual practice. At a baseline, it includes MD+ Phones and support, with call flow analysis and optimization, as well as two-way texting with MD+ Text; fiber internet with wireless WAN failover; HIPAA compliance consultations, vulnerability assessments, and documentation support; Managed IT Gold, which provides flat-rate, full network IT management and support for your EMR / EHR; Sentry Cybersecurity, with staff security awareness training, endpoint detection and response, and an option for 24/7 monitoring; digital fax options; Wireless access points, mobile device support, and support for patient intake technology, like Phreesia.
Digital Agent serves customers across the continental U.S., with clients in a wide range of industries. Reporters may schedule interviews and direct questions to Lori Phillips, Digital Agent’s VP of Marketing, at lphillips[at]digitalagent.net.
ABOUT DIGITAL AGENT
Since 1998, Digital Agent, LLC. has been an innovative and trusted provider of business IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet services for companies across the country. For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit digitalagent.net. The central office is located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.
