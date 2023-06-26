Digital Agent Enters Partnership with Vonahi Security
Digital Agent has partnered with Vonahi Security to bring virtual penetration tests (vPenTest) to its clients.
The partnership will allow Digital Agent to offer virtual penetration tests and comprehensive vulnerability assessments.
Not all found vulnerabilities are exploitable. Digital Agent's new product from Vonahi Security, vPenTest, allows the Vonahi security experts to attempt to exploit found vulnerabilities on a network.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Agent, a national Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Phone, and Internet provider, has partnered with Vonahi Security in order to provide clients with virtual penetration testing and robust vulnerability reporting. This partnership allows Digital Agent to give clients a full, impartial assessment of their network security, including the security protocols implemented by Digital Agent. As an MSP and MSSP currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, Digital Agent is an established Cybersecurity company that prides itself on offering comprehensive security solutions. The company is excited to now have a partner in Vonahi Security, which can provide third-party pen testing at low-cost to businesses of all sizes.
— Scott Pritchett, VP of IT and Cybersecurity
“Not all found vulnerabilities are exploitable. Digital Agent's new product from Vonahi Security, vPenTest, allows the Vonahi security experts to attempt to exploit the found vulnerabilities on a network. Results are provided in reports with the suggested resolutions to fix the found vulnerabilities. vPenTest is an invaluable tool to fix unknown potentially exploitable network endpoints before a bad actor finds them,” said Scott Pritchett, Digital Agent’s VP of IT and Cybersecurity.
Founded in 1998, Digital Agent has provided customized technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses for nearly 25 years. Digital Agent stands out from other providers with their commitment to superior customer service, a team-based approach to problem solving, and wide-ranging technology expertise. Most importantly, Digital Agent treats clients as partners, not just customers—offering them customizable IT and cybersecurity solutions, along with proactive monitoring and regular vCIO meetings.
Vonahi's automated network penetration testing platform, vPenTest, is a powerful platform that goes beyond identifying vulnerabilities by actually exploiting them to demonstrate what happens if an attacker gets into a network. This is a controlled and automated approach to truly validating security controls. With this new partnership, Digital Agent’s clients are getting the best penetration test from a team of highly skilled penetration testers with over a decade of experience and certifications at their fingertips.
Digital Agent serves customers across the continental U.S., with clients in a wide range of industries. Reporters may schedule interviews and direct questions to Lori Phillips, Digital Agent’s VP of Marketing, at lphillips[at]digitalagent.net.
ABOUT DIGITAL AGENT
Since 1998, Digital Agent, LLC. has been an innovative and trusted provider of business IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet services for companies across the country. For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit digitalagent.net. The central office is located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.
