Kids with Life Threatening Illnesses Ride Super Cars With Super Powers Racing Around Miami Homestead Speedway
Children enjoy a day filled with fun activities at Ride2Revive including drawing on a Lamborghini Urus.
Powered by Lamborghini Miami, Ride2Revive holds it's 12th Annual adrenaline filled driving experience for children undergoing medical treatments.
Ride2Revive holds a very special place in our hearts. It’s a dream come true for our family to create a foundation that is all about these children and making them so happy”HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ride2Revive will welcome 70 children with life threatening medical conditions, along with their siblings, to enjoy an unforgettable, adrenaline filled afternoon at the iconic home of NASCAR, Homestead-Miami Speedway. 100 generous exotic car owners donate and bring out their vehicles to give these special children the ride of their lives!
— Brett and Brooke David, Ride2Revive Founders
Ride2Revive will benefit children from various hospitals and organizations such as, Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital, HOLTZ Children's Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital & the Mystic Force Foundation, just to name a few, offering a distraction to their health-related struggles. Maintaining its mission to provide Miles of Smiles on the Road to Recovery, Ride2Revive's upcoming track event will focus on revitalizing the children's senses and instilling hope and positivity, both proven to increase the chances of recovery.
In addition to the thrilling driving experience, the children will have the opportunity to draw on a LAMBORGHINI Urus and enjoy a special art project with renowned artist AN I-ART. Broward Batman will be there with his authentic Batmobile along with United Superheroes for Kids for fun photos. A 360-degree photo booth will capture their smiles and the Magic City Ghostbusters will be on display with movie giveaways and slime.
There will be 2 Ricmotech track simulators for all to enjoy the thrill of racing and for the little kids there will be a special blow-up track with mini Lamborghini's and other small supercars to ride. Mystic Force Foundation and Heroes Hangout will have lots of toys and goodies to giveaway and each patient will receive a special SPRAYGROUND backpack. Players from SHARKS Jr wheelchair basketball team will put on an action packed show.
For a child diagnosed with a serious illness, every day is a struggle. At Ride2Revive's Annual Track Event, the team gives them an experience they will never forget and a lasting positive effect on the entire family.
Ride2Revive was founded in 2011, by Brett & Brooke David, siblings and owners of Prestige Imports I Lamborghini MIAMI. In 2007, Brett and Brooke lost their father due to heart disease. As they continue their father’s legacy in the automobile industry, Brett & Brooke want to set an example for their generation to “pay it forward”. Being young adults themselves, they decided to focus on helping children with life-threatening diseases. They soon realized that all of their monetary donations were not affecting the children personally.
Once a child is diagnosed with a life threatening disease, every day is a new struggle for them and their families. They want to share their world of exotic supercars with these children that need fun things to do. In addition to the Track Event, R2R invites patients and their families to their showroom to enjoy fun rides, as well as visiting hospitals and homebound children with surprise visits tailored to their individual needs and wishes. These one-on-one visits capture the magic of the track events in a single afternoon. The non profit's mission is to provide “Miles of Smiles on the Road to Recovery” with memorable, adrenaline-filled experiences, meant to distract them from their health related struggle and revitalize their senses.
Ride2Revive is a non-profit organization exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal ID# 47-5518273.
Visit www.ride2revive.org to learn more.
Media is invited to attend
Ride2Revive 12th Annual Track Event
Homestead-Miami Speedway
One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd
Homestead, FL 33035
Saturday, April 20th, 2024
1:00PM - 5:00PM
For more information contact Javier Roque 786.385.7090
Ride2Revive ~ powered by Lamborghini MIAMI
Javier Roque
Ride2Revive
+1 786.385.7090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram