Environmental statistics 2023

MACAU, April 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the mean air temperature in Macao in 2023 was 23.4 ºC, which was 0.6 ºC above the climatological normal (1991-2020). The highest monthly temperature of 35.2 ºC was recorded in October, breaking the record for the month. Numbers of very hot days (with maximum temperature at or above 33 ºC) and hot nights (with minimum temperature at or above 28 ºC) were 32 and 15 respectively, up by 0.7 day and 3.5 nights compared with the climatological normal (1991-2020). Meanwhile, number of cold days (with minimum temperature at or below 12 ºC) decreased by 13.1 to 26 days.

Following the pickup in visitor arrivals to Macao, the municipal solid waste treated at the Refuse Incineration Plant increased by 14.8% year-on-year to 501,512 tonnes in 2023, and the per-capita municipal solid waste rose correspondingly from 1.77 kg per day in 2022 to 2.02 kg. On the other hand, volume of special and hazardous waste declined by 34.6% year-on-year to 5,401 tonnes due to a significant decrease in medical waste. Volume of construction waste sent to the landfill totalled 1,589,000 m3, down by 31.8%.

Water consumption grew by 7.1% year-on-year to 89,164,000 m3 in 2023, mainly driven by the rise in water consumption by the business sector (+18.8%) and the government sector (+9.2%). Nonetheless, per-capita household water consumption dropped slightly from 159.7 litres per day in 2022 to 152.2 litres. Meanwhile, a total of 83,741,000 m3 of waste water was treated, an increase of 3.0% year-on-year.

The air quality in 2023 ranged from "Good" to "Very Bad". The number of "Good" air quality days recorded at each monitoring station decreased year-on-year, while the number of "Moderate" air quality days increased. Among all stations, the ambient station in Taipa had the highest number of "Bad" air quality days (32 days) and recorded 1 "Very Bad" air quality day. This station also registered the highest air quality index of the year, at 209 ("Very Bad" level), with ozone (O 3 ) being the main pollutant.

As the total population of Macao resumed growth, the population density edged up from 20,300 persons per km2 in 2022 to 20,400 persons per km2, with the land area remained unchanged at 33.3 km2.