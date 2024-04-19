Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,564 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola is accredited in Turkmenistan

19 April 2024

146

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola is accredited in Turkmenistan

On April 18, 2024, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan Augusto da Silva Cunha.

On behalf of the head of the Turkmen state, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in deepening multifaceted interaction between the two countries and strengthening the ties of friendship between their peoples.

In turn, thanking for the good parting words and the warm welcome provided on Turkmen soil, the plenipotentiary representative of the friendly state conveyed words of greeting on behalf of the top leadership of the Republic of Angola, who addressed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire people of Turkmenistan with wishes of prosperity, happiness and new impressive victories on the path of grandiose transformations.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was introduced to the main directions of the domestic and foreign policy of our country, the constant priority of which was and remains broad international cooperation in the interests of peace, universal security and sustainable development.

As noted, the main goal of progressive reforms is the further socio-economic development of an independent neutral state and improving the well-being of Turkmen people. In this context, special attention is paid to key aspects of social policy, within the framework of which reforms are carried out in the scientific and educational sphere, in the field of healthcare, etc.

The diplomat was also informed in detail about the activities and structure of the Mejlis, about the ongoing comprehensive modernization of the country's legal framework. In order to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, expand constructive interstate dialogue, a proposal was made to establish close inter-parliamentary contacts.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan Augusto da Silva Cunha assured that, for his part, he would make every effort to further progressively deepen traditionally friendly ties based on trust and mutual respect.

You just read:

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola is accredited in Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more