19 April 2024

146

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola is accredited in Turkmenistan

On April 18, 2024, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan Augusto da Silva Cunha.

On behalf of the head of the Turkmen state, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in deepening multifaceted interaction between the two countries and strengthening the ties of friendship between their peoples.

In turn, thanking for the good parting words and the warm welcome provided on Turkmen soil, the plenipotentiary representative of the friendly state conveyed words of greeting on behalf of the top leadership of the Republic of Angola, who addressed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire people of Turkmenistan with wishes of prosperity, happiness and new impressive victories on the path of grandiose transformations.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was introduced to the main directions of the domestic and foreign policy of our country, the constant priority of which was and remains broad international cooperation in the interests of peace, universal security and sustainable development.

As noted, the main goal of progressive reforms is the further socio-economic development of an independent neutral state and improving the well-being of Turkmen people. In this context, special attention is paid to key aspects of social policy, within the framework of which reforms are carried out in the scientific and educational sphere, in the field of healthcare, etc.

The diplomat was also informed in detail about the activities and structure of the Mejlis, about the ongoing comprehensive modernization of the country's legal framework. In order to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, expand constructive interstate dialogue, a proposal was made to establish close inter-parliamentary contacts.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to Turkmenistan Augusto da Silva Cunha assured that, for his part, he would make every effort to further progressively deepen traditionally friendly ties based on trust and mutual respect.