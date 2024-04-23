Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) Wet Wipe Case Launches for Global Online Sales

Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) Wet Wipe Case Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) Wet Wipe Case_2 Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) Wet Wipe Case_3 Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) Wet Wipe Case_4 Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) Wet Wipe Case_5

JAPAN, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMSHOP.JP, a Japanese novelty brand, has begun international shipping for its Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) model wet wipe case. This unique product, officially licensed by Nissan, can now be ordered from 228 countries worldwide via the CAMSHOP.JP official website.

Unparalleled Quality and Unique Concept

The allure of the Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) wet wipe case lies not only in its novel concept but also in its exceptional craftsmanship. Developed over a year and licensed by Nissan, this case is a miniature marvel at 1/16 scale, mimicking a real car with meticulous detail so precise that it's hard to believe it’s a wet wipe case.

When moved across a table, the tires roll, revealing the GT-R logo and brake calipers through the wheels.

The product is available in four colors: Blue, Silver, a limited-edition Black, and the newly introduced Purple (available for pre-order).

Exceptional Sales Performance at Narita Airport

Sales at Narita Airport (Japan) have significantly surpassed manufacturer forecasts. Since its launch in winter 2023, this product has shown popularity beyond expectations, with an overwhelming response particularly at Narita Airport. The success here demonstrates the global popularity of the GT-R and the uniqueness of the product.

Why the Skyline GT-R (BNR34)?

The Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) captivates numerous fans with its unique appearance and strong presence, and continues to be highly popular even after the end of its production. The former model, the Skyline GT-R (BNR34), boasts an extensive history of success in numerous races, achieving outstanding results not only in Japan but also on the international motorsports scene. Featured in movies, it is globally renowned and holds significant cultural influence.

Global Purchasing Options

The "World Shopping" feature on CAMSHOP.JP’s official site allows customers from 228 countries to purchase this product online.

About CAMSHOP.JP

CAMSHOP.JP, operated by Faith Inc. based in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, specializes in officially licensed automotive products. The company offers a range of merchandise including apparel and accessories, all under the banner of various automotive licenses.

