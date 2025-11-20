Luxces’ Res-Q Precious Lotion Celebrated as a Finalist at Cosmoprof Asia Awards 2025; Global Buyers Flocked to the Booth

Finalist at Cosmoprof Asia Awards 2025 BEAUTYSTREAMS Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong Cosmoprof Asia Ltd Finalist Benefits & Exhibitor Highlights

OSAKA, JAPAN, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osaka, Japan — Luxces Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that its flagship product “Res-Q Precious Lotion” was selected as a Finalist in the Skincare Category at the Cosmoprof Asia Awards 2025, held on November 12, 2025 during Cosmoprof Asia in Hong Kong. Luxces exhibited the Res-Q Precious Series at the show from November 12–14, 2025.

■International Recognition for Cutting-edge Skincare Innovation

The Cosmoprof Asia Awards, organized in collaboration with BEAUTYSTREAMS, is one of the most respected award programs in the global beauty industry.

“Res-Q Precious Lotion” was selected as a finalist for its outstanding:

Innovation

Quality

Overall product excellence

With more than 150,000 bottles sold in Japan, the product has already gained strong support from professional beauty salons across the country.

■A Booth Overflowing with Global Buyers

Thanks to its finalist status, the Luxces booth experienced an exceptional level of attention throughout the exhibition.

Buyers from Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, and South America continuously visited the booth, resulting in constant crowds and a vibrant atmosphere.

The strong traffic led to numerous high-quality business discussions, distributor inquiries, and international partnership opportunities, underscoring the growing global interest in the Res-Q Precious brand.

■Courtesy Visit from the Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong

During the exhibition, the Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong also visited the Luxces booth.

This special courtesy visit highlighted the increasing global presence of Japanese beauty innovation and further validated Luxces’ contribution to the international cosmetics industry.

■Award Ceremony Overview

Date: November 12, 2025

Time: 17:00–18:30

Venue: Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Hall 5G “Cosmo Onstage”

Organizer: Cosmoprof Asia Ltd

Partner: BEAUTYSTREAMS

The award ceremony brought together numerous global beauty leaders to celebrate outstanding achievements in the industry. Finalists also earned the opportunity to be featured at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2026 in Italy.

■Finalist Benefits & Exhibitor Highlights

As a finalist, Luxces received:

Highlighted exposure on LED screens at Cosmopack Asia (AWE)

A dedicated feature on the official awards website

https://www.cosmoprofawards-asia.com/en

Enhanced visibility during on-site judging

A special product showcase at the exhibition

■Comment from Nobuyoshi Takahashi, CEO of Luxces Co., Ltd.

“Res-Q Precious Lotion was developed under the concept of ‘Beyond Natural’, integrating the four natural elements—Earth, Sun, Water, and Air—through proprietary technology to enhance the skin’s vitality.

True natural beauty goes beyond plant-derived concepts.

We are honored that our innovation was recognized at such a prestigious global award event.

This year’s overwhelming response from buyers around the world has further strengthened our commitment.

We will continue our mission to bring Japan’s authentic health and beauty to the global market.”

■Company Information

Company Name: Luxces Co., Ltd.

CEO: Nobuyoshi Takahashi

Headquarters: Osaka, Japan

Business Activities:

OEM manufacturing of cosmetics and health foods

Proprietary brand development

Advanced technology research

Import & export operations

Main Brand: Res-Q Precious

Official Website: https://www.res-9.com/

