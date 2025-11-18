Toei Kyoto Studio Park to rebrand as 'Uzumasa Kyoto Village' in March 2026

Toei Kyoto Studio Park to rebrand as "Uzumasa Kyoto Village" in March 2026① Toei Kyoto Studio Park to rebrand as "Uzumasa Kyoto Village" in March 2026② Toei Kyoto Studio Park to rebrand as "Uzumasa Kyoto Village" in March 2026③ Toei Kyoto Studio Park to rebrand as "Uzumasa Kyoto Village" in March 2026④ Toei Kyoto Studio Park to rebrand as "Uzumasa Kyoto Village" in March 2026⑤

JAPAN, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long running Toei film set theme park in Kyoto’s Uzumasa district is being renewed as an immersive Edo period town for adult visitors. Phase 1 opens on March 28 2026 with Kyoto cuisine dining and nighttime attractions.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Toei Uzumasa Eigamura Co., Ltd. is undertaking a major, full-scale renovation of the park.

Phase 1 reopens on Saturday, March 28, 2026, under the new name: Uzumasa Kyoto Village.

The park is being reborn as an immersive experience destination for young adults, centered around the concept: “Losing Yourself in Kyoto of the Edo Era.” Visitors will now fully experience the daily life and culture of this defining period in Japanese history.

The renowned Toei Kyoto Studio Art Team—the creative force behind classics like "The Legend & Butterfly" and "Ōoku: The Inner Chambers"—will meticulously recreate authentic Edo-period Kyoto streetscapes.

Visitors will be fully immersed through:

Dynamic Performances and Hands-on Cultural Experiences set within historically accurate buildings.

Ten Unique Food Stalls offering Kyoto delicacies to enjoy while exploring the town.

This renewal aims to provide a deeper, fresh immersive experience for adult visitors, significantly enhancing engagement with Kyoto's history and culture.

Additionally, nighttime operations will be introduced post-renewal, boosting Kyoto's evening tourism.

Further details will be announced as the project progresses; the next major update is scheduled for February 2026.

About UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE

Uzumasa Kyoto Village, operated by Toei Uzumasa Eigamura Co.,Ltd. opened in 1975 and is regarded as the only theme park in Japan where visitors can observe the filming of "jidaigeki", Japan’s period dramas and films. At its peak, it recorded over two hundred film productions annually.Now, guests can walk freely through the studio’s open sets that recreate the atmosphere of the Edo period, and can enjoy a variety of events and attractions such as the "Kaikai Yokai Festival" ghost festival, ninja themed performances, and samurai or oiran costume experiences.

Access

Located just 30 minutes from Kyoto Station, UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE offers convenient access from major cities across Japan.

30 minutes by train from Kyoto Station

1 hour by train from Osaka Station

2 hours 30 minutes from Hiroshima Station (via Shinkansen and local train)

3 hours from Tokyo Station (via Shinkansen and local train)

Key Highlights of the Renewal

1. Immersive Live Show

The renewed park will feature an immersive live show that recreates the atmosphere of a living Edo period town. Performers and staging are integrated into the streetscape so that visitors experience the setting as a functioning town rather than a fixed stage.

2. Cultural Experiences

The streets of the Edo period setting will host programs in Japanese traditional arts, including tea ceremony, flower arrangement, Noh and Kyogen. These are planned as hands on experiences led by instructors and are intended to provide an accessible way to engage with classical Japanese culture.

3. Attractions

Ninja themed attractions will be introduced to provide playful experiences with an element of adventure within the Edo period setting

4. Kimono Experience

Kimono rentals will be available, allowing visitors to wear traditional clothing while walking through the Edo period townscape. This is intended to deepen the sense of immersion in the historical setting and strengthen the connection with the surrounding architecture and streets.

Details of the above features (①–④) will be announced in February 2026.

5. Food — 10 New Dining Venues

A Taste of Kyoto: Ten diverse Japanese restaurants debut, featuring heritage chefs and fresh culinary talent. Savor authentic dishes, whether dining in or grabbing a gourmet bite to go.

“Sawai Shoyu with Key Stone”

A restaurant famous for its soy sauce.

“Mimikou”

Curry Udon Noodle

“Shuiro Maguro”

A restaurant famous for tuna dishes

“Kyoto Brewing Co.”

Craft brewery

“Kyoto Niomon Gozaru”

Japanese-style café

“SASAYAIORI + Uzumasa Kyoto Village”

Historic Kyoto confectionery

“zarame -gourmet cotton candy-”

Kyoto-style cotton candy shop

“Unoya”

Dining restaurant

“Torisei”

Yakitori (grilled, skewered chicken) restaurant,

“Uzuchaya”

Takeout style café

6. 3 New Retail Stores will debut

Enjoy a unique shopping experience with exclusive Japanese-themed items available only here.

“AZUMA-DO”

Home goods shop.

“SOU・SOU”

Japanese style goods

“Souvenir Shop (tentative name)”

A concept store directly operated by Uzumasa Kyoto Village

Launch of Nighttime Operations

Enhancing Kyoto’s Nightlife

In a direct response to the lack of evening tourist options in Kyoto, Uzumasa Kyoto Village will introduce nighttime operations, extending hours from 5 p.m. to around 9 p.m.

This move not only addresses visitor dissatisfaction and boosts tourism spending but also offers a new, extended experience of the Edo townscape under the night sky, complete with unique cultural programs and installations tailored for the evening atmosphere.

Uzumasa Kyoto Village Full Renewal Schedule:

Phase 1

Opening on March 28, 2026 (Saturday).

Phase 2

Planned opening in Spring 2027.

This phase includes the opening of five new dining and retail establishments, along with the opening of the Yūkaku Zone, a historical entertainment district area.

Phase 3

Planned opening in Spring 2028.

This phase features the opening of “Nakamuraza” (tentative name), a traditional-style theater.

*A bathing facility is planned from 2028 onward.

Facility Information: Toei Kyoto Studio Park

Facility Name:

Toei Kyoto Studio Park

(From March 28, 2026: Uzumasa Eigamura / UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE)

Address:

10 Uzumasa Higashi Hachigaoka-cho, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto City, Japan

Information Line:

0570-064349（Domestic only）

Access:

5-minute walk from JR Uzumasa Station

5-minute walk from Randen Uzumasa-Koryuji Station / 2-minute walk from Randen Satsueijo-mae Station

14-minute walk from Kyoto Subway Uzumasa-Tenjingawa Station

Admission Fees:

Adults: ¥2,800

Junior and Senior High School Students: ¥1,800

Children (Age 3 and above): ¥1,600

(Current prices; subject to change following the renewal)

Official Websites:

Toei Uzumasa Eigamura

https://global.toei-eigamura.com/

Uzumasa Eiga Mura / UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE

https://eigamura.com/

