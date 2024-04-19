Affordable Housing Released at Playford Alive

Release date: 19/04/24

Dozens of new affordable allotments will hit the market at Playford Alive this week as part of a fast-tracked stage of the flourishing northern Adelaide community.

A total of 282 land allotments are being created in the Newton Boulevard estate at Munno Para with 161 allotments to be sold at or below the affordable price point for land, which currently sits at $187,650.

The first 18 allotments within the “Newton” release, on the southern side of Newton Boulevard, will go on sale this week with prices starting from just $157,500. Block sizes range from 255m2 up to a generous 688m2 and include rear driveway options and laneway access.

A second release of 22 allotments will go up for sale in coming weeks.

A collaboration between Renewal SA, the South Australian Housing Authority and the City of Playford, Playford Alive is one of Australia’s largest urban renewal projects.

Housing in the Newton Boulevard stage will benefit from Renewal SA’s newly implemented sustainability guidelines that aim to promote eco-conscious living through environmental principles such as all electric homes and mandated lighter-coloured roofs, which combat the urban heat island effect and enhance energy efficiency.

Purchasers will be able to consider a wide range of housing designs from builders including Distinctive Homes, Rivergum Homes, Weeks Homes, Sterling Homes, Hickinbotham, Stateman Homes and SA Housing Centre.

The earthworks for allotments being created in the Newton Boulevard estate are anticipated to be complete in October 2024, paving the way for home construction to commence in the first quarter of 2025. The first residents should be in their homes by mid-2026.

In another important initiative, work will also start next month on the extension of Newton Boulevard west to link it with Stebonheath Road, which is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on nearby Curtis Road. The road is expected to open to traffic by early 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Bringing these new Playford Alive allotments to market ahead of schedule is another sign of our commitment to make it easier for South Australians to own a home.

Light-coloured roofs will be a key feature of the sustainable homes built at Playford Alive which will keep electricity bills down and will help the whole community reduce the heat island effect.

Attributable to Glenn Docherty, City of Playford Mayor

Playford Alive offers a fantastic lifestyle to residents because it is delivering a connected and sustainable community surrounded by amenity including schools, a medical centre, railway station, wetlands, parklands and a thriving town centre.

We know that Playford is a popular destination for people looking to build their own homes and this latest release will provide more families the chance to call the north home.

We also know that the connection of Newton Boulevard to Stebonheath Road will be warmly welcomed by our community, providing another east-west connection for this rapidly growing part of our city.

Attributable to Shane Wingard, Renewal SA Executive Director, Residential Project Delivery and Assets

Homes and land are critical, but it’s the supporting infrastructure and amenity that makes a community hum, and it’s why master planning a community like Playford Alive is so important.

The extension of Newton Boulevard will provide better connections for residents across the suburb including the creation of a seamless corridor through to Mark Oliphant College and the Munno Para Railway Station.