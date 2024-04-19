SailGP launches new opening titles and soundtrack as part of ‘next-generation’ content strategy
SailGP collaborates with Wavze and Chapter 3 Graphics, for refreshed broadcast titles capturing the spirit of the league’s fast-growing young fanbase.
The new opening titles are indicative of the direction SailGP is heading and our next-generation content strategy.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SailGP, the world’s most exciting racing championship on water, has unveiled a dramatic new opening title sequence that will headline all SailGP broadcast content airing in its 212 broadcast territories worldwide.
The revamped titles have been influenced by a shift in content production strategy driven largely by the global leagues’ growing appeal among younger, urban fanbases.
“The new opening titles are indicative of the direction SailGP is heading and our next-generation content strategy,” says Melissa Lawton, Chief Content Officer, SailGP. “Audience feedback drives a lot of our decision-making and our data shows us that content in the style of our new opening sequence delivers cut through with a younger fanbase. Our audience has increased by over 300% in the last year alone, with a growing secondary audience where we’ve seen a 240% jump in social video views, proving the engagement that this strategy delivers.”
For the new opening sequence, SailGP commissioned an original soundtrack utilizing the services of Wavze, a music resource whose talent is trusted by some of the world's most recognisable brands and musicians including Drake, French Montana, Skepta, EA Sports, UFC, Six Nations Rugby and Nike.
Wavze, specialize in producing high-quality, rights-cleared music from the most relevant and emerging talent of today. The track, featuring vocals from Detroit native and talented Wavze artist, MRK-SX and produced by Wavze Co-Founder and Creative Director, Phil Jacob (Kill Miami), 'Powered By Nature' will promote SailGP and its disruptive racing format to younger audiences throughout this season and beyond.
Lawton adds: “The new soundtrack sets a better tone for SailGP’s adrenaline-fueled battles between national teams at iconic stadium venues worldwide. The United States is our highest growth market so we wanted a US-based artist to deliver a track that really connects with our growing fan base, whilst communicating SailGP’s purpose and status as the world’s most exciting racing on water. We are really pleased with the end result.”
Greg Davies, Co-Founder and CEO Wavze, adds: "We're delighted to support SailGP in creating a new sonic identity for the global sail-racing league. It's a brand at the forefront of understanding the importance of creating compelling, relevant content. Music needs to be a core element of the wider business strategy for all rights owners and Wavze – built from the industry, for the industry– elevates music made by emerging artists allowing our partners to better meet fans where they play.”
SailGP also collaborated with Chapter 3 Graphics – experts in broadcast motion design, live broadcast graphics, visual effects and post-production services – for the visual identity of the new opening titles.
Chapter 3, who have worked with the likes of BBC Sport, Sky, and Channel 4, on prestigious properties such as Formula One, the Olympic Games, and the NFL, used the latest in visual effects technology to take viewers under the surface of the high-tech F50 catamaran and capture the essence of athletes flying faster than the wind in a championship that’s powered by nature.
“SailGP was keen to challenge the traditional ‘action edit’ approach and utilize CGI to engage a younger audience and to give its programming a distinctive look that would separate it from the rest of the field,” said William Butcher, Founder & Creative Director at Chapter 3 Graphics. “From the technical aspects of the F50 boats, the athleticism of the crew, the ‘close to shore racing’ and of course the fact that SailGP is ‘powered by nature’, the new titles cover it all.”
The new opening titles are now live across all SailGP programming in the league’s 212 broadcast territories. The championship returns to the iconic island of Bermuda for the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix on May 4-5, before Season 4 concludes with events in Halifax, New York and the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco, July 13-14.
