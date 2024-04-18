ICC Approves Decatur Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, April 18 - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved stipulated agreements to replace outdated crossing warning devices at two Illinois Central Railroad highway-rail grade crossings (AAR/DOT #292858Y and #291241P) along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the City of Decatur.





"Keeping Illinoisans safe on and alongside train tracks is a top priority for the ICC," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund enables local governments and railroads across Illinois to make much-needed safety improvements to their rail infrastructure."





The total estimated cost to design and install the automatic flashing light signals and crossing gates is $474,624 and $509,097 at the respective crossings. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of each signal design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $450,892 and $483,642. Illinois Central will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, along with all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.





ICC staff also recommended that the GCPF be used to fund 100 percent of the City's costs to replace its antiquated traffic signal control equipment, new interconnect cabling, blank out signs, and fiber optic connection to the City's traffic signals, not to exceed $239,850.





All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.









About the Illinois Commerce Commission





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here . If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here . For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.



