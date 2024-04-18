ICC Approves Knox County Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved two stipulated agreements to install new automated warning devices and gates at multiple Knox County highway-rail grade crossings. Safety improvements will be made to the County Road 2800 North (AAR/DOT #065616E) crossing of BNSF Railway Company's track in near Rio and the County Road 2200 North (AAR/DOT #065607F) and the County Highway 35 (AAR/DOT #065609U) crossings of BNSF's track near Henderson.





"Keeping Illinoisans safe on and alongside train tracks is a top priority for the ICC," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund enables local governments and railroads across Illinois to make much-needed safety improvements to their rail infrastructure."





The total estimated cost of the signal design and construction near Rio is $429,746. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $408,257. BNSF will also pay 100 percent of the cost to install temporary STOP signs and replace YIELD signs on the existing passive warning devices at the crossing until the new devices are in service.





The County Road 2800 crossing, which is currently equipped with passive signs, is an alternate route that allows extra-wide farm equipment to bypass Rio, reducing traffic conflicts in the community during planting and harvesting seasons.





The total estimated cost of the signal design and installation at both crossings near Henderson is $976,248. ICC staff again recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $927,435.





BSNF will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry at each of the crossing locations.





All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.





Read Stipulated Agreement 2315 in Docket No. T24-0041 here , and Stipulated Agreement 2316 in Docket No. T24-0042 here





About the Illinois Commerce Commission





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here . If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here . For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.



