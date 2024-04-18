ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades for Douglas County

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a stipulated agreement to install new automated warning devices and grade improvements at the County Road 1550 North highway-rail grade crossing (AAR/DOT #289107D) of Illinois Central Railroad Company's track near Tuscola.





"Keeping Illinoisans safe on and alongside train tracks is a top priority for the ICC," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund enables local governments and railroads across Illinois to make much-needed safety improvements to their rail infrastructure."





The total estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $375,452. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $356,679. Illinois Central will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.





The total estimated cost of the highway approach grade improvements is $292,501. ICC staff recommended the GCPF be used to fund 100 percent of these costs.





All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date. To read Stipulated Agreement 2246 in Docket No. T24-0038 click here





