Delays on WV 58 Beginning Thursday, April 18, 2024

Page Content

Motorists will experience delays on WV 58, US Army PFC Joe Messe Sr. Bridge, at milepost 0.01, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, April 18, 2024 through Friday, April 19, 2024, for inspection of the bridge as a part of a rehabilitation project. Flaggers will be on site for traffic control, but extended delays are expected. Delays are expected on WV 58 and WV 20.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​