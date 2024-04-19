Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,578 in the last 365 days.

Mainframe issue affects services at West Virginia DMV

Page Content


CHARLESTON, WV - The mainframe computer at the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is down because of a hardware issue. Currently, no driver’s licenses or IDs, or motor vehicle renewals can be issued at the 26 regional DMV offices, online, or at the West Virginia DMV Now kiosks. Because of the issue, county sheriff’s offices are also unable to process vehicle renewals.


The problem was discovered on Thursday, April 18, 2024. There is no estimated time as to when services will be restored. The regional DMV offices remain open, but customers should be aware that all services could be disrupted. Customers should continue to monitor the DMV website and social media for updates.

​​​

You just read:

Mainframe issue affects services at West Virginia DMV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more