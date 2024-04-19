Celebrating 115 Years of Women Empowerment: AWCSF Late Lunch Meetup Explores the Future of Women in Communications

Celebrating 115 Years of Women's Empowerment: AWCSF Late Lunch Meetup Explores the Future of Women in Communications Association For Women in Communications South Florida Celebrating AWC 115 Years of Women's Empowerment!

Join industry leaders, innovators, and rising stars as they discuss trends, opportunities, and innovations shaping the future of women in communications.

This event celebrates 115 years of women's empowerment, honoring past achievements and envisioning a future with even more opportunities for women to thrive and lead in communications.” — Terri Michael, Pres., Association for Women in Communications SF

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Women in Communications South Florida (AWCSF) is proud to announce its upcoming Late Lunch Meetup, "The Future of Women in Communications: Trends, Opportunities, and Innovations," on April 24, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm EDT. This virtual event, powered by GoBrunch , coincides with the celebration of 115 years of women's empowerment by our National AWC. The event will bring together a panel of industry leaders, innovators, and rising stars to explore the latest developments and challenges shaping the future of women in the communications field.The AWCSF Late Lunch Meetup aims to honor the legacy of women's empowerment while providing valuable insights, strategies, and networking opportunities for current and future female professionals. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, such as digital transformation, AI-driven strategies (strategies that leverage artificial intelligence to enhance decision-making and optimize processes), and the rise of social media, that will impact the industry and create new opportunities for women in communications.Keynote speaker and panelist Terri Nakamura , an author, award-winning graphic designer, content creator, and social media aficionado, will share her expertise on the intersection of social media and blogging. Her book, "Blogging on Instagram: Engagement Writing on One of the World's Best Social Media Platforms," teaches readers how to craft engaging content and grow their online presence.The panel discussion will be moderated by Emily Taffel-Cohen, founder of Mugsy PR, Communications Director for AWCSF, and author of "Don't Limit Me On What I Can Be." Panelists include Rachel Thompson, author and founder of BadRedhead Media, and Tonya Scholz, past president, education/program director of AWCSF, and award-winning communication strategist and immersive dev/marketing expert using the GoBrunch platform."As we celebrate 115 years of women's empowerment, it's essential to recognize the incredible strides women have made in the communications industry," said Terri Michael, President of the Association for Women in Communications South Florida (AWCSF). "This event not only honors our past achievements but also looks forward to a future filled with even more opportunities for women to thrive and lead in this field."Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the panelists through an interactive Q&A session and network with fellow professionals in the virtual co-working spaces provided by GoBrunch.Don't miss this chance to celebrate 115 years of women's empowerment and learn from the best in the communications industry. Register now for the AWCSF Late Lunch Meetup, "The Future of Women in Communications: Trends, Opportunities, and Innovations," on April 24, 2024, at https://gobrunch.com/awcsfcoworking For more information about the event and the Association for Women in Communications South Florida, please visit https://awcsouthflorida.org/event/the-future-of-women-in-communications-trends-opportunities-and-innovations/ Agenda:1:45 pm – 2:00 pm: Virtual Networking and Check-In2:00 pm – 2:10 pm: Welcome Address and Introduction of Panelists2:10 pm – 2:30 pm: Keynote Speech by Terri Nakamura2:30 pm – 3:15 pm: Panel Discussion and Q&A– Moderator: Emily Taffel-Cohen– Panelists: Terri Nakamura, Rachel Thompson, and Tonya Scholz3:15 pm – 3:30 pm: Closing Remarks and Call to ActionAbout the Panelists:*Terri Nakamura is an author, award-winning graphic designer, content creator, and social media aficionado. Her book, "Blogging on Instagram: Engagement Writing on One of the World's Best Social Media Platforms," debuted at #1 across 10 categories on Amazon. For more info https://terrinakamura.com *Rachel Thompson is the author of the award-winning "Broken" series and the founder of BadRedhead Media, creating effective social media and book marketing campaigns for authors. She is also the creator of the hashtag phenomenon #MondayBlogs and hosts weekly Twitter chats for writers. For more info: https://badredheadmedia.com/about-badredhead-media/ *Tonya Scholz is an award-winning communication strategist and immersive dev/marketing expert using the GoBrunch platform. She is the founder of kNOw-AGING and has been a thought leader in social media marketing and live streaming since 2007. Tonya also serves as the past president and education/program director of AWCSF. For more info: https://knowagingpr.com *Emily Taffel-Cohen (moderator) is the founder of Mugsy PR, Communications Director for AWCSF, and author of "Don't Limit Me On What I Can Be." She is a marketing and publicity consultant, experiential event planner, writer, and volunteer with Speak Up For Kids PBC. Emily brings a diverse skill set and unique perspective to her role as a moderator. For more info: https://mugsypr.com About the Association for Women in Communications South Florida (AWCSF):The Association for Women in Communications South Florida is dedicated to empowering women in the communications industry through professional development, networking, and advocacy. AWCSF provides its members with the tools, resources, and support needed to excel in their careers and make a lasting impact in the field. As part of the National AWC, AWCSF is proud to celebrate 115 years of women's empowerment in communications. For more info: https://awcsouthflorida.org About GoBrunch:GoBrunch is the pioneering virtual platform where people create vibrant online communities and experiences tailored to their interests. With GoBrunch's immersive digital spaces, users can design and completely customize virtual hangouts reflecting their unique styles and needs. GoBrunch empowers creators, coaches, organizations and community groups to craft branded digital realms for hosting meetings, events, workshops and more. By facilitating meaningful connection through integrated video chat, GoBrunch recreates the engaging atmosphere of gathering in inspiring shared spaces. GoBrunch represents the future of cultivating vibrant online communities and self-expression.To book an interview with the CEO of GoBrunch, Richard Lowenthal, please visit his GoBrunch office is https://gobrunch.com/events/319093/475849 Official "GoBrunch Space "for people to meet up, gobrunch.com/tastycommunity. For more info go to gobrunch.com

