Cathy Rashidian, PCC, PCAC New Program Empowers Leaders to Support Workplace ADHD

Boosting Team Dynamics and Innovation Through ADHD-Focused Leadership Training

Employees with ADHD are 61% more likely to be fired and 53% more likely to resign than their neurotypical counterparts” — Cathy Rashidian, PCC

CANADA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc. an emerging leader in professional development services for those with ADHD, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new training program, "ADHD Support Catalyst, Leadership Developments with ADHD Lens." This cutting-edge program is designed to transform workplace environments by equipping leaders with the skills necessary to support employees with ADHD, enhancing overall team performance and innovation.

Studies indicate that employees with ADHD are significantly more likely to face employment challenges, there is a critical need for workplaces to adapt and embrace neurodiversity. "Employees with ADHD are 61% more likely to be fired and 53% more likely to resign than their neurotypical counterparts," states Cathy Rashidian, CEO of Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc. "Our new program aims to change these statistics by fostering an inclusive culture that values the unique strengths and perspectives of neurodiverse individuals."

The program, which spans eight weeks and includes synchronous group learning sessions, is rooted in the latest neuroscience and management practices. It offers participants practical skills and insights derived from the top experts in the field of ADHD. "We are not just teaching theory; we are providing leaders with actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately to make a difference in their teams," added Cathy.

Designed for team leaders, HR professionals, and anyone in a mentoring role, the program focuses on developing empathetic leadership skills, creating psychologically safe workplaces, and amplifying the strengths of neurodiverse team members. Participants will learn through a blend of lectures, practical fieldwork, and feedback, ensuring they leave the program as proficient "ADHD Support Catalysts".

Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc.'s initiative is a timely response to the growing demand for emotionally intelligent leadership and inclusive practices in the modern workplace. "As workplaces continue to evolve, the ability to lead diverse teams effectively is becoming increasingly essential. Our program prepares leaders to meet these challenges head-on," concluded Cathy Rashidian.

For more information about "ADHD Support Catalyst, Leadership Developments with ADHD Lens." or to enroll in the upcoming session starting May 10th 2024, This program is offered virtually and to globally - please visit https://www.readysetchoose.com/Supporting_Teams.