Demystify ADHD: Spark a New Era of Understanding in the Workplace

Empowering leaders to support neurodiversity is not only good for individuals with ADHD but also for the entire organization.” — Cathy Rashidian, PCC

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move that addresses a long-neglected gap in workplace inclusivity as it relates to Neurodiversity, Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc. unveils its "ADHD Support Catalyst Workshop." This initiative is set to redefine how organizations support and harness the potential of employees with ADHD, a demographic that's been historically overlooked despite its vast untapped potential.

Why This Matters:

A Growing Demographic: ADHD affects an estimated 5% of adults, many of whom are in the workforce. Their unique cognitive profile can be a significant asset when properly understood and supported.

Economic Impact: Organizations that fail to support neurodiverse employees face higher turnover rates, reduced productivity, and missed opportunities for innovation.

The "ADHD Support Catalyst Workshop" isn't just another training program. It's a call to action for businesses to recognize, support, and benefit from the strengths of their ADHD employees.

"ADHD isn't a limitation; it's a different way of thinking. When channeled correctly, it can lead to unparalleled creativity and problem-solving skills," states Cathy Rashidian, the mastermind behind the workshop.

Immediate Benefits for Organizations:

Enhanced Productivity: Equip leaders with tools to tap into the potential of ADHD employees.

Reduced Turnover: Foster an inclusive environment where all employees feel valued and understood.

Innovation Boost: Leverage the unique perspectives of neurodiverse teams.

"Cathy Rashidian, CEO of Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc. emphasizes, "This isn't just about doing what's right; it's about doing what's smart. Inclusivity isn't a buzzword—it's a competitive advantage, and also now more than ever, every one is earning for belonging and being understood."

For details on the upcoming "ADHD Support Catalyst Workshop" and to explore how it can transform your organization, please visit ReadySetChoose.com https://www.readysetchoose.com/Supporting_Teams

About Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc.

Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc. provides personalized coaching services globally for adults with ADHD, specializing in workplace coaching and career development. Led by Cathy Rashidian, Certified Executive Coach, a member of the Professional Association of ADHD Coaches (PAAC) and a faculty member at ADD Coach Academy, Cathy is committed to empowering individuals with ADHD to reach their full potential and thrive in their personal and professional lives.