Innovative Solution to Support Employees with ADHD in the Workplace

Cathy Rashidian, PCC, PCAC

Empowering Leaders and Creating Inclusive Workplaces with an Innovative Solution to Support Employees with ADHD

CALGARY , AB, CANADA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cathy Rashidian, Certified Executive Coach, a member of the Professional Association of ADHD Coaches (PAAC), and a faculty member at the ADD Coach Academy, is excited to announce the launch of a new workshop for leaders in the workplace during Mental Health Month. Titled "ADHD Support Catalyst: Activating Inclusive Work Environments," the workshop aims to equip leaders with the tools and strategies they need to support and empower their colleagues with ADHD, ultimately creating a more inclusive and productive work environment.

As a highly trained ADHD coach and educator, Cathy Rashidian has witnessed the challenges individuals with ADHD face in the workplace. "We believe that by empowering leaders to support neurodiversity, companies can unlock the full potential of their workforce and drive innovation and growth," said Cathy Rashidian. "Our workshop is not just about managing ADHD symptoms, but about creating an environment where individuals with ADHD can thrive and reach their full potential."

The workshop consists of five sessions, each lasting 90 minutes, and will be held on Tuesdays at 2 pm MST/4 pm EST starting on June 6 and ending on July 11. The workshop is limited to five participants to ensure maximum engagement and personal attention.

Cathy Rashidian added, "Empowering leaders to support neurodiversity is not only good for individuals with ADHD but also for the entire organization. By embracing diversity and creating an inclusive work environment, companies can unlock the full potential of their workforce and drive innovation and growth."

To register for the "ADHD Support Catalyst Workshop" and learn more, please visit https://www.readysetchoose.com/Supporting_Teams.

About Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc.

Ready Set Choose Coaching Inc. provides personalized coaching services globally for adults with ADHD, specializing in workplace coaching and career development. Led by Cathy Rashidian, Certified Executive Coach, a member of the Professional Association of ADHD Coaches (PAAC) and a faculty member at ADD Coach Academy, Cathy is committed to empowering individuals with ADHD to reach their full potential and thrive in their personal and professional lives.