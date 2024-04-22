Colorado’s SHEATH Underwear Named Official Partner with UFC
Woodland Park, Colorado Company Honored
We are honored and incredibly grateful to the UFC for partnering with our business. This is a dream come true, and we are so thankful for the support and belief of our brand by the UFC.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHEATH underwear has been designated as the exclusive Official Underwear sponsor of UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization.
— SHEATH owner, Robert Patton.
The UFC Partnership with SHEATH will offer marketing and branding benefits that contribute to the company’s overall success and growth. “The UFC has a massive and growing global fan base,” said SHEATH owner Robert Patton. “The sponsorship provides significant exposure to a large and diverse audience.”
The partnership also enhances SHEATH’s brand image and credibility as a result of being associated with a popular and respected sports organization. “SHEATH as a sponsor of the UFC will gain opportunities for promotional activities, such as advertising, product placement, and event sponsorship,” Patton said. "All these platforms can help increase market reach and attract new customers," Patton explained.
“We are honored and incredibly grateful to the UFC for partnering with our business,” said Patton. This is a dream come true, and we are so thankful for the UFC's support and belief in our brand.”
The SHEATH logo will be displayed throughout 2024 in the octagon on six fight nights, DANA WHITES CONTENDER SERIES, and THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER reality series on ESPN. “As a long-time super fan of the sport, getting to see our logo in the Octagon is surreal and thrilling,” Patton added.
SHEATH already had multi-year sponsorships with feeder organizations to the UFC, Legacy Fighting Alliance, Fury FC, 559 Fights and Colorado Combat Club, making UFC and SHEATH a perfect brand alignment. “I received an email from the global partnership representative from UFC, in October of 2023. After initially not taking it seriously, I followed up with an email and a phone call a couple days later. Now SHEATH is the Official Underwear Partner of UFC,” said Patton.
Some of the UFC fighters that wear SHEATH include Cory Sandhagen, Bassil Hafez, Brandon Moreno, Kyle Nelson, Donald Cerrone, Michael Bisping, The Korean Zombie and many more.
SHEATH underwear was first created out of necessity, by former Army Sergeant Robert Patton who experienced discomfort and chafing of his male anatomy while serving in the relentless heat of the Iraqi desert in 2008.
“The discomfort and lack of support I experienced from my Army-issued underwear in the sweltering heat of Iraq with no air conditioner and no running water to shower for days on end, any man would understand the discomfort that arose under those conditions,” said Patton.
The idea of the isolation pouch on the inside of the underwear occurred to Patton as a potential solution to help reduce heat and prevent excessive sweating by eliminating skin on skin contact. This separation for the groin area was designed to enhance comfort, reduce chafing and provide support during physical and everyday activities. Every soldier to whom Patton mentioned the idea understood the benefit this design would provide.
Patton left the military in 2011 and in 2014 a successful Kickstarter campaign helped launch the SHEATH brand and the concept of pouch underwear into the culture. Their products have been available for purchase since 2013.
Doctors have written testimonials on how the dual pouch underwear can be good for people with certain medical conditions. Since SHEATH’s unique design has gained so much fame, the company has expanded their product line to include other types of men’s underwear and matching under garments for females.
The SHEATH underwear brand made the Inc. 5000 list as one of the top 100 fastest growing veteran-owned businesses in the United States. The company made the list for the first time at 1,278th with 376% growth.
