The Forefront of Michigan’s Cannabis Industry will be at “Innovation CannaTech”
EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinessExpos.com announced that the groundbreaking Innovation CannaTech event on April 30, 2024 wil be at the Kingsley by Hilton in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
“Our event allows a variety of companies new and/or with new products to showcase their creative new contributions to the cannabis industry across various categories,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com, said.
In addition to learning the latest updates in the industry, attendees of this one-day only event will have the opportunity to engage in a real-world discussion with industry professionals on the struggles facing the current Michigan market during An Open Forum On Weathering Michigan’s Financial Storm, Moderated by Todd Tigges.
This moderated discussion will cover the changing tides of Michigan’s cannabis market as well as give both those looking to enter the market and those currently in the market trying to plan a path forward a no holds bar conversation about the current challenges.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear directly from keynote speaker Brian Hanna, the executive director of Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA).
Hanna was designated by Governor Whitmer to lead Michigan’s CRA in December 2022. The CRA oversees the medical and adult-use marijuana industries, regulates hemp-derived products, and runs the state’s medical marijuana registry card program.
"We are pleased that the CRA is going to participate in our event," said Wynn.
Other key sessions include:
● Operational Concerns in a Maturing Market - Daniel Shortt, Associate – McGlinchey, David Waxman, Of Counsel – McGlinchey
● Environmental Controls in Cannabis Cultivating & Processing – Panel - Michael Moussourakis, Vice President of Strategy – Alconox, Jason Hadley – FILTR
● Leveraging AI to Bolster Cannabis Marketing - Fred Siver, President – TotalWeb Partners, Gavin Siver, President – Emerging Industry Professionals
Innovation CannaTech promises not only a celebration of new ideas, but also a vibrant and inclusive community where professionals can connect, learn, and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of the cannabis industry.
Full access passes include access to the show floor, speaker sessions, and the evening reception.
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact BusinessExpos.com today at (810) 547-1349.
About BusinessExpos.com:
All aspects of business happen through BusinessExpos.com. Connect with industry professionals and discover all of the benefits Business Expos has to offer. Find products, services, and partnerships to help you grow your B2B enterprise at the Cannatech events.
Jennifer Wynn
