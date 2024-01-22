Experience the Forefront of CannaTech Industry at Innovation CannaTech Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinessExpos.com is pleased to announce our groundbreaking Innovation CannaTech event on April 30, 2024 at the Kingsley by Hilton in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
This one-day only event will highlight the latest and greatest innovations in all aspects of the CannaTech industry from regulatory updates to improved cultivation techniques and more.
“We are thrilled to provide a platform for individuals and companies to showcase their creative new contributions to the cannabis industry,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com, said.
Participants will have the opportunity to hear directly from our keynote speaker Brian Hanna, the executive director of Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA).
“I look forward to providing updates on Michigan's cannabis industry and interacting with those in attendance,” Hanna said.
Hanna was designated by Governor Whitmer to lead Michigan’s CRA in December 2022. The CRA oversees the medical and adult-use marijuana industries, regulates hemp-derived products, and runs the state’s medical marijuana registry card program.
"We are pleased that the CRA is once again joining our event to provide updates on the market," said Wynn.
Wayne State University will be showcasing their new Certificate in Cannabis Chemistry program. The program teaches students the fundamentals of analytical chemistry, separation science, laboratory safety, the cannabis industry and laboratory research for jobs in the cannabis testing industry.
“This unique certificate prepares students for careers in cannabis testing and regulation, including both CBD and THC-a growing field both locally and nationally,” Andrea N. Matti, a doctoral teaching assistant at Wayne State University, said.
Innovation CannaTech promises not only a celebration of new ideas, but also a vibrant and inclusive community where professionals can connect, learn, and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of the cannabis industry.
Full access passes include access to the show floor, speaker sessions and the evening reception.
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
About BusinessExpos.com:
All aspects of business happen through BusinessExpos.com. Connect with industry professionals and discover all of the benefits Business Expos has to offer. Find products, services, and partnerships to help you grow your B2B enterprise at our expos.
Jennifer Wynn
