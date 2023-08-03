STNR Creations Joins BusinessExpos.com as Sponsors of Midwest CannaTech Expo in Missouri
EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinessExpos.com is pleased to welcome STNR Creations as an expo sponsor at our Midwest CannaTech Expo in Missouri from Oct. 26-27, 2023 at the KCI Expo Center.
All aspects of the legal cannabis industry happen through BusinessExops.com’s expos. Connect with industry professionals and discover all of the benefits we have to offer. Find products, services and partnerships to help grow your B2B enterprise at our expos.
Expo sponsor STNR Creations pride themselves on being at the forefront of the industry with innovation and quality. They specialize in high quality cannabinoid products extracted in Daytona Beach, Fla. paired with their groundbreaking hardware for a truly new experience.
Attendees at the Midwest CannaTech Expo in Missouri will be able to see these top of the line products with innovative technology like no other in the industry first hand at Booth 226.
“Coming from a background in hardware manufacturing, we took that knowledge and those resources to create our proprietary devices that have been revolutionary for the industry,” Leilani Ochoada, marketing director for STNR Creations, said.
“From Delta-8, Delta-10, HHC, THC-P, Kratom and more, we have you covered when it comes to your alternative lifestyle needs. All STNR Creations products are tested through DEA accredited labs, so you can rest assured knowing your favorite products are safe to use,” Ochoada added.
“We are thrilled to have STNR Creations as a sponsor for the second time this year,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com, said. “Their products are great and their displays are eye catching. In addition, they bring a fun group that adds excitement to our events.”
Other featured exhibitors include:
● Noble Growing System - Commercial Aeroponics Growing Systems - Booth 124
● The Canna CPAs - Cannabis and Hemp Accounting and Tax Experts - Booth 426
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349. BusinessExpos.com is a proud supporter of the legal Cannabis Industry.
About BusinessExpos.com:
All aspects of business happen through BusinessExpos.com. Connect with industry professionals and discover all of the benefits Business Expos has to offer. Find products, services, and partnerships to help you grow your B2B enterprise at our expos
