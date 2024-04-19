City of Marion, NC Improves Permit Experience for Applicants with OpenGov
The software will give a transparent view of the permit and inspection processes, offer real-time updates, and produce reliable reports for council members.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Marion, NC, faced challenges with its previous permitting system, including a lack of transparency and user-friendliness, leading to a poor user experience for applicants and manual processes for internal team members. In response, the City decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in software purpose-built for the public sector.
Located in the heart of North Carolina, Marion required a solution that not only addressed the transparency issues but also enhanced functionality and inter-departmental collaboration. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was selected for its robust capabilities including an intuitive public portal that increases engagement, automated workflows that ensure compliance with local ordinances, and a mobile app that enhances field operations. These features are expected to reduce the administrative burden on City staff and improve the service delivery experience for residents.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Marion is poised to see considerable improvements in efficiency and public satisfaction. The software will allow City officials to provide a transparent view of the permit and inspection processes, offer real-time updates, and produce reliable reports for council members. Additionally, the enhanced functionality is anticipated to decrease the volume of calls and walk-ins from residents, further streamlining operations and fostering a more engaged, informed community.
The City of Marion joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here