Dermatology Education Foundation Announces New Features for East Coast Biologic & Small Molecule Free CME Bootcamp

Attendees at in-person bootcamps have the opportunity to interact with peers, faculty, and industry colleagues.

Features increase accessibility and enhance the educational impact of in-person learning event focused on diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

I hope that this travel consideration means that even more of you – the whole dermatology practice staff - will be able to join us for what I promise will be an incredible learning experience!” — Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dermatology Education Foundation, a leading non-profit foundation dedicated exclusively to educating NPs and PAs in dermatology, has announced a series of new features for the upcoming in-person Biologic & Small Molecule NP/PA Free CME Bootcamp, to be held May 3-4 in Jersey City, NJ. These include a travel stipend for eligible health care professionals and a unique case presentation and discussion learning opportunity.

The DEF is providing the CME Bootcamp event at no cost to attendees. Additionally, DEF Founder and President Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C recently announced that the Foundation will provide a $100 travel stipend to offset travel and parking expenses for eligible health care providers who attend the full program. “At DEF, our mission is to ensure the highest quality of education to support the best care of patients with dermatologic diseases. Our popular and long-running Bootcamps are a recognized resource for learning about the latest approaches to the management of inflammatory skin diseases,” Mr. Gorelick said. “I hope that this travel consideration means that even more of you – the whole dermatology practice staff - will be able to join us for what I promise will be an incredible learning experience!”

Qualified medical professionals who attend the Bootcamp on both Friday and Saturday will receive the stipend in the form of a gift card valued at $100 to be distributed at the conclusion of the conference on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The following categories of practicing healthcare professionals who are registered and attend both days of the Bootcamp, including Friday, May3, 2024 and Saturday, May 4, 2024 are eligible for the travel stipend:

o NP

o PA

o Nurse

o Biologic Coordinator

o Resident

o Student

o MD/DO

o Pharmacist

o Medical Assistant

o Office Manager

Exhibiting company representatives or any industry employees are not eligible for the travel stipend.

DEF has also announced a special case presentation and discussion program to be held during a concluding reception on Saturday. Darren West, MPAS, PA and Mr. Gorelick will co-moderate “Bring Your Cases Discussion” supported by ReachRx. This is a great opportunity for attendees to pose questions, ask follow-ups, assess the data, and even get expert input on their own patient cases.

Sharing a case is simple. All attendees need to do is bring their questions, basic patient details, and HPI. Photos are welcome but not required. Be prepared to discuss the treatment course to date and pose your questions. Our expert faculty and your peers will talk through treatment options, alternatives, and potential next steps.

Be mindful of HIPAA and be sure to protect any personal patient information.

Previously a one-day learning activity, the Bootcamp has been expanded to include educational sessions on Friday evening and all day Saturday. A second in-person 2-day Bootcamp program will be held on the West coast this fall. Attendees of either of the in-person programs are eligible to attend a comprehensive, live, virtual program on December 1, 2024.

Holding the spring Bootcamp in the New York City Metro area provides convenient access for attendees up and down the Eastern shore board, particularly those in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and Boston.

“We're going to have a tremendous amount of one-on-one interactions and engagements,” says Mr. Gorelick. “We have incredible information and discussions geared to help you master the discussions that you'll have with your patients to initiate therapy and treat them effectively.”

Best practices in immune-mediated skin disease management require a comprehensive, team-based approach to diagnosing and prescribing therapy and supporting patients through the treatment experience. As such, Bootcamp faculty acknowledge and address all members of the practice involved in patient care. Bootcamps are ideal for NPs and PAs, biologic coordinators, nurses, medical assistants, and physicians.

Registration, faculty information, and agenda for the East coast Bootcamp are available online at https://dermnppa.org/biologic-bootcamps/.