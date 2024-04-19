The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine to Represent Victims of Fort Lauderdale Crane Accident
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine announces its representation of the majority of victims affected by the partial crane collapse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Our priority is to secure justice for the victims and prevent such tragedies from recurring in the future," said Macafee. "We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of truth and accountability.”FORT LAUDERALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine announces its representation of the majority of victims affected by the recent partial crane falling incident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While the firm extends its deepest sympathies to all impacted by this tragedy, it is committed to advocating for justice on behalf of those injured and affected.
— Bill McAfee
During the incident, a section of the crane plummeted onto a nearby bridge, causing substantial damage to at least two vehicles and injuring multiple individuals. Eyewitness accounts and on-scene video vividly describe the harrowing experience and its profound impact on the community.
"This is a stark reminder of the critical importance of safety measures on construction sites," remarked Bill McAfee, Lead Attorney at the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine. "Our firm is resolute in our pursuit of accountability for those responsible and in securing rightful compensation for the victims and their families."
The accident occurred amid construction activities for a 43-story apartment complex, which has faced prior legal challenges. Anidjar & Levine's legal team will meticulously investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident to uncover any negligence or disregard for safety protocols.
Mayor Dean Trantalis, in his statement, underscored the city's commitment to ensuring public safety and pledged full cooperation with investigative authorities.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has initiated an inquiry into the incident, focusing on key stakeholders involved in the construction project. Anidjar & Levine stands ready to collaborate with OSHA and other relevant agencies to facilitate a thorough investigation.
"Our priority is to secure justice for the victims and prevent such tragedies from recurring in the future," affirmed McAfee. "We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of truth and accountability."
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine urges anyone impacted by the crane accident to come forward and seek legal counsel promptly. The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to providing unwavering support and advocacy for the affected individuals and their families.
Tesla Camera Catches Crane Collapse