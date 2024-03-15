Halifax Health Reports Slightly Safer Bike Week in Daytona Beach
Halifax Health, a leading healthcare provider in Daytona Beach, has released statistics indicating a modest improvement in safety during Bike Week.
The trauma team at Halifax Health is always on call, and Bike Week has become a major focus of the team's expert care that people trust.”DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halifax Health, a leading healthcare provider in Daytona Beach, Florida, has released statistics indicating a modest improvement in safety during this year's Bike Week compared to the previous year.
According to data provided by Halifax Health, there was a slight decrease in the number of patients treated for trauma injuries during Bike Week 2024 compared to the previous year.
The hospital reported 100 admissions related to Bike Week incidents, down from 122 in the previous year. Additionally, the number of motorcycle crashes decreased to ninety-two over the eleven-day event.
Lindsay Duffy, Director of Nursing at Halifax Health's Emergency Department, praised the efforts of the trauma teams in responding to incidents during Bike Week. "Our trauma teams responded with amazing care and compassion," Duffy commented. "The trauma team at Halifax Health is always on call, and Bike Week has become a major focus of the team's expert care that people trust."
In addition to motorcycle-related incidents involving participants, Halifax Health also attended to sixteen supercross riders from the amateur track days at Daytona International Speedway.
