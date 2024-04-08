All Kidz Urgent Care Welcomes Children in Torrance, California to their New Medical Facility
Our mission is to provide high-quality urgent medical care tailored specifically to the unique needs of children, in a compassionate and child-friendly setting.”TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Kidz Urgent Care proudly announces the grand opening of its newest medical facility, founded by Dr. Sara Dhillon, dedicated to providing urgent medical care exclusively for children. Located at 2927 Rolling Hills Road in Torrance, California, All Kidz Urgent Care aims to offer prompt and specialized medical attention to children in need.
With a team of experienced pediatricians and medical staff, All Kidz Urgent Care is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of every child who walks through its doors. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and designed to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for young patients and their families.
All Kidz Urgent Care provides a wide range of pediatric healthcare services, including:
Newborn Care
Expectant Parents Consultation
Newborn Tongue-Tie Release
Newborn Circumcision
Sport-Camp Physicals
Minor Fractures
Lacerations
Asthma
Common Respiratory Illnesses
Childhood Common Rashes
Ear Infections
Urinary Tract Infections
"Our mission is to provide high-quality urgent medical care tailored specifically to the unique needs of children, in a compassionate and child-friendly setting," said Dr. Rana and Dr. Dhillon, of All Kidz Urgent Care.
All Kidz Urgent Care will operate from Wednesday to Friday, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, and on weekends from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The facility will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For more information about All Kidz Urgent Care and the services offered, please visit www.allkidzurgentcare.com or contact us at contactus@allkidzurgentcare.com or +1 310-292-0054.
About All Kidz Urgent Care: All Kidz Urgent Care is a specialized medical facility dedicated to providing urgent medical care for children. Founded Dr. Dhillon, the facility is located in Torrance, California, and offers a wide range of services to ensure the health and well-being of young patients. With a team of experienced pediatricians and medical staff, All Kidz Urgent Care is committed to delivering high-quality care in a compassionate and child-friendly environment.
Contact: Dr. Rana and Dr. Dhillon All Kidz Urgent Care 2927 Rolling Hills Road Torrance, California 90505contactus@allkidzurgentcare.com +1 310-292-0054
