Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,761 in the last 365 days.

Hon. D. Cory Jackson appointed Chief Judge of 7th Judicial District

Home Media Press Releases Release

Hon. D. Cory Jackson appointed Chief Judge of 7th Judicial District

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

GUNNISON, Colo. – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. D. Cory Jackson to serve as chief judge in the 7th Judicial District (Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties).

As of July 1, Judge Jackson will replace the Hon. J. Steven Patrick, who was appointed as a District Court judge in 1993 and has served as chief judge since March 2000. Chief Judge Patrick announced his upcoming retirement earlier this year.

“Chief Judge Patrick is an institution in Colorado’s judiciary and will be greatly missed,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement, and look forward to working with Judge Jackson in his new capacity as chief judge.”

Judge Jackson was appointed to the District Court bench in 2017, having formerly served as Ouray County judge and as a municipal judge for Ouray, Ridgway and Telluride. He received his law degree from the University of Colorado Law School in 2005.

As chief judge, Judge Jackson will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial, and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts and probation is conducted efficiently and effectively.

You just read:

Hon. D. Cory Jackson appointed Chief Judge of 7th Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more