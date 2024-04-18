Hon. D. Cory Jackson appointed Chief Judge of 7th Judicial District

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

GUNNISON, Colo. – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. D. Cory Jackson to serve as chief judge in the 7th Judicial District (Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties).

As of July 1, Judge Jackson will replace the Hon. J. Steven Patrick, who was appointed as a District Court judge in 1993 and has served as chief judge since March 2000. Chief Judge Patrick announced his upcoming retirement earlier this year.

“Chief Judge Patrick is an institution in Colorado’s judiciary and will be greatly missed,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement, and look forward to working with Judge Jackson in his new capacity as chief judge.”

Judge Jackson was appointed to the District Court bench in 2017, having formerly served as Ouray County judge and as a municipal judge for Ouray, Ridgway and Telluride. He received his law degree from the University of Colorado Law School in 2005.

As chief judge, Judge Jackson will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial, and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts and probation is conducted efficiently and effectively.