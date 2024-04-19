ADVISORY | Meridian Space Diplomacy Forum 2024: "Advancing Dialogue for the Expanding Constellation of Global Actors"
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Meridian International Center for the Meridian Space Diplomacy Forum 2024: Advancing Dialogue for the Expanding Constellation of Global Actors on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Held in person on Meridian’s historic Washington, DC, campus, the program will feature remarks from key decision-makers, in-depth panel discussions, workshops, and networking on themes including:
• Modern Space Governance and the Artemis Accords
• Cosmic Cooperation: Space Education and Workforce Development Partnerships
• Orbiting Order: How Developing Norms Can Accelerate Space Commercialization
• Moonshots: The New Space Economy for Emerging Spacefaring Nations
• Expanding NASA’s Space Station Alliance
The 2024 Space Diplomacy Forum will bring together an audience of new and traditional, government and commercial, and global space actors to explore avenues for cooperation through the various principles of diplomacy. Additionally, Meridian is pleased to announce the inaugural Meridian Global Leadership Award for Space Diplomacy awardees for 2024:
• Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden Jr. (USMC-Ret.), Administrator, NASA (2009-2017)
• Michael T. Suffredini, Co-Founder and CEO, Axiom Space
• Kam Ghaffarian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Axiom Space
To see the complete list of confirmed speakers and the agenda, please visit https://diplomacyforum.meridian.org/
Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM ET
Location: Meridian House, 1630 Crescent Place NW, Washington DC, 20009
RSVP: Email communications@meridian.org
Please note that this event is hybrid and can be attended in-person or virtually. A virtual link will be provided to those who RSVP.
If you have any additional questions regarding the program, please don’t hesitate to contact us at communications@meridian.org.
Danielle Najjar
