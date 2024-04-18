InventionHome® Inventor Creates Fish Scaling and Cleaning Combo Tool that Improves Efficiency and Offers Convenience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandy L. of Rutherfordton, NC is the creator of the Fish Scaler Pocket Knife, a multipurpose tool for scaling and cleaning fish. One end of the tool holds the fish scaler while the other end holds a pocket knife, allowing users to quickly swap between the two tools while scaling and gutting fish. Combining these devices will expedite the fish scaling process and allow the user to be more organized by having to carry less tools.
There is an included enclosure for the knife to enhance safety and prevent accidental cuts. A lock can be implemented on the knife to prevent unauthorized or accidental access. A clip may also be added to attach the device to a user’s belt loop or backpack. While expediting scaling and gutting fish, the tool reduces the chance of anglers losing any of their devices during the process, especially while outdoors. The Fish Scaler Pocket Knife was created by an avid angler who never goes fishing without it.
Anglers who catch their fish and immediately want to filet it require multiple tools to complete the job like scalers, gutters, and other utility knives. Keeping track of several tools can be a hassle, and anglers are often looking for more convenient and innovative devices. Several tools are available to make the process of preparing fish more efficient and convenient, often featuring a combination of sharp blades or teeth for scaling the fish and cutting through the abdomen for gutting.
To ensure a comfortable grip and ease of use, many fish scaling and gutting tools come with ergonomic handles. These handles may be made of materials like plastic, rubber, or non-slip grips to prevent accidents during use. Many of these tools are designed to be compact and portable, making them easy to carry and store—this is especially useful for anglers and fishermen who need to clean fish while out on the water or during camping trips. The Fish Scaler Pocket Knife is innovative and versatile, combining multiple tools into one for more effective and efficient fish cleaning and offering a multifunctional tool for improving any manufacturer’s product line.
Mandy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fish Scaler Pocket Knife product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Fish Scaler Pocket Knife can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
There is an included enclosure for the knife to enhance safety and prevent accidental cuts. A lock can be implemented on the knife to prevent unauthorized or accidental access. A clip may also be added to attach the device to a user’s belt loop or backpack. While expediting scaling and gutting fish, the tool reduces the chance of anglers losing any of their devices during the process, especially while outdoors. The Fish Scaler Pocket Knife was created by an avid angler who never goes fishing without it.
Anglers who catch their fish and immediately want to filet it require multiple tools to complete the job like scalers, gutters, and other utility knives. Keeping track of several tools can be a hassle, and anglers are often looking for more convenient and innovative devices. Several tools are available to make the process of preparing fish more efficient and convenient, often featuring a combination of sharp blades or teeth for scaling the fish and cutting through the abdomen for gutting.
To ensure a comfortable grip and ease of use, many fish scaling and gutting tools come with ergonomic handles. These handles may be made of materials like plastic, rubber, or non-slip grips to prevent accidents during use. Many of these tools are designed to be compact and portable, making them easy to carry and store—this is especially useful for anglers and fishermen who need to clean fish while out on the water or during camping trips. The Fish Scaler Pocket Knife is innovative and versatile, combining multiple tools into one for more effective and efficient fish cleaning and offering a multifunctional tool for improving any manufacturer’s product line.
Mandy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fish Scaler Pocket Knife product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Fish Scaler Pocket Knife can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com