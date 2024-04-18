CyberDyme Joins Snapdragon Spaces Pathfinder Program, Pioneering Spatial Computing Adoption with Snapdragon Spaces
Bringing the Future to Hospitality Human Resources: CyberDyme's VRhr Spatial Computing (AR/VR) Enterprise Platform is Revolutionizing Training and HR Functions.
We are thrilled to work with Qualcomm Technologies and integrate our VRhr platform with Snapdragon Spaces.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberDyme, Inc., a pioneer in enterprise Spatial Computing, proudly announces it has joined the Snapdragon Spaces™ Pathfinder Program by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This signifies CyberDyme's commitment to advancing spatial computing with its revolutionary VRhr platform. With Qualcomm Technologies' support and Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform technology, CyberDyme is set to transform hospitality Human Resources (HR). By introducing cutting-edge training and HR functions, the platform addresses impactful issues to maximize productivity and foster competitive differentiation.
— Juan Sotelo, CEO & Co-founder, CyberDyme
CyberDyme is excited to announce the porting of their VRhr platform to Snapdragon Spaces. This positions CyberDyme to revolutionize spatial computing in the hospitality industry and beyond.
Juan Sotelo, CEO & Co-founder of CyberDyme, expressed his enthusiasm for CyberDyme’s involvement in the Pathfinder Program and its potential impact: "We are thrilled to work with Qualcomm Technologies and integrate our VRhr platform with Snapdragon Spaces. This opportunity opens exciting possibilities for us to redefine immersive experiences in the hospitality industry. With access to Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge technology and support through the Pathfinder Program, we're poised to revolutionize HR practices and drive unprecedented innovation in spatial computing. CyberDyme is working towards shaping the future of Hospitality HR and setting new standards for excellence in the industry."
Steve Lukas, Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., shared his perspective: "We're excited to welcome CyberDyme to the Snapdragon Spaces ecosystem. Their innovative approach to immersive HR solutions aligns with our vision to drive the market for spatial computing technology forward. We look forward to seeing what's possible from CyberDyme and their impactful solutions to the hospitality industry and beyond."
CyberDyme is dedicated to advancing spatial computing technology and revolutionizing HR practices. In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., CyberDyme will push boundaries and deliver impactful solutions that set new standards of excellence in workforce productivity.
About CyberDyme:
CyberDyme is an enterprise spatial computing (AR/VR) platform specializing in Human Resources (HR). Our vision is to accelerate the adoption of immersive experiences worldwide.
Snapdragon Spaces is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Spaces is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Marketing
CyberDyme
+1 888-689-6088
info@cyberdyme.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn