Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Spotlights Oakridge Park Retail with Maison Margiela & John Galliano Artisanal 2024
With stories from the Vancouver Club, Showcase Pianos & the Vancouver Art Gallery, Folio.YVR continues to champion the unique lifestyle of Canada's West Coast
I love the fact that these are lab-grown diamonds, knowing that the jewelry is crafted from recycled silver and gold makes me feel good about wearing it. It's actually a radical and glamorous move.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To honour the legendary and (in)famous John Galliano, Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, publisher EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications (ELL Comms), has released its Spring issue, which focuses on legacy and the designer brands that continue to captivate the world.
— Pamela Anderson, Pandora 'Diamonds for All' Collection
Issue #24's 12 stories include a lead feature on Brandon Newell, a Holistic Wealth Advisor and passionate animal rescue advocate with additional stories on Canadian couture designer Charles Lu, Pandora's 'Diamonds for All' campaign with Pamela Anderson, Emily Carr at the Vancouver Art Gallery, Guerlain's Spring Muguet, BMW iX luxury EV, Celine Paolini (Showcase Pianos Presents), and The Macallan 200 Anniversary and event at the tony Vancouver Club.
"In addition to fashion and design, we share a journey through Raffles London at The OWO," shared Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC. "The latest incarnation of the historic location by the Hinduja Group is breathtaking, from the top turrets to The Spy Bar, five stories below street level. Additionally, the property hosts one of the most spectacular and indulgent Guerlain Spas in the world."
Issue #24 contains 12 image-heavy stories in a hybrid format that capitalizes on offering the print experience through a flippable format on issuu.com. The same platform that international magazines like Ocean Drive, Robb Report, and Forbes Small Report favour. Additionally, the magazine contains no advertising and is available on the issuu platform.
Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine provides a snapshot into the lifestyle of the wealthy who reside in, visit, or do business in the 'west coast playground' Vancouver, BC.
Siwak is proud to provide the world with the only elevated luxury publication that dedicates at least 80% of the content to BC-based stories, showcasing why Vancouver repeatedly makes the 'best place to live' and 'highest cost of living' lists yearly.
Siwak pushed into 2024 with an expanded presence in the city and continues to present the world with an even larger perspective on Canada's third largest city, after Toronto and Montreal. With a curated database of over 35,000 persons and an affiliate distribution program of over 50,000, this advertising-free magazine of sponsored content garners support from the city's upper echelons of business, hospitality, finance, philanthropy, and entertainment.
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and includes a publishing portfolio of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR, EcoLuxLifestyle.co, with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print), comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.
About Helen Siwak, CEO & Publisher
A passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Helen arrived in Vancouver in 1989 and quickly launched the seminal underground magazine 'In Hell's Belly.' The city's first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for TV/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail Insider. (Full profile at authory.com). In 2019, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, collaborating with luxury brands Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti, and in August 2023, launched a quarterly magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs.
